Apple will start enforcing its Mac app security policy in February:
Apple warned that it would eventually want notarization for non-App Store software running on macOS Catalina, and now there's a firm deadline for that request. The tech firm has informed developers that all of these apps will have to be notarized from February 3rd, 2020 onward if they're going to run "by default." Older apps will still run trouble-free, and you can still run non-notarized apps if you're willing to jump through a few hoops -- this will just prevent you from launching newer apps from beyond the Mac App Store without doing something else first.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 26, @02:12PM
No way am I going to go to a notary every time I want to install an application.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 26, @02:28PM
Apple is like a typical tyrant: it rules by fear. It conditions the users to be continually afraid when they are using their device with as only purpose the subjugation of said users in order to extract more resources from them. It's the feudal system all over again, but this time the robber barons are the tech companies: the more things change. The more they stay the same...
And Microsoft or google aren't any better in this.