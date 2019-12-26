The FDA carved out the exemption in 2010 and it covers six devices, a spokeswoman said. Doctors tend to report extensive data on patients for certain medical devices that are closely monitored in registries. Private medical societies tend to administer the registries and act as gatekeepers to the data.

The registry leaders, in turn, have reported data to device makers, who sent the FDA spreadsheets detailing what they know about more than 8,000 patient deaths. Those spreadsheets are also inaccessible to the public.

Under standard FDA reporting rules, the device maker is bound to investigate and send the agency a detailed public report about each patient death believed to be device-related.

Device makers say the registries strip key data they need to fully investigate each death, most of them related to heart valves threaded through a catheter and implanted in faulty hearts.

"It's crazy," said Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research. "I have to say, there's not a particular reason I can think of why you put [summary reports] behind some kind of firewall where no one can see it."

An FDA spokeswoman said the agency just got additional funding from Congress that it plans to use to make "more information readily available and easier to access."

"We agree that the public should have access to more information about reports of adverse events for medical devices," the agency said in an email, noting that its current public device database called MAUDE is outdated and "has limited functionalities."