Dropbox Database Provides for an Unmerry IT Christmas

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 27, @03:49AM   Printer-friendly
from the Put-it-in-the-cloud dept.
/dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

You know the time of the year when it's all winding down, people are going on holidays, and there's not much left to do but clock people on for overtime coverage through the lazy holidays. Not so much for one intrepid IT worker who found a newly acquired company IT team had installed a database application into a Dropbox account which was failing due to lack of space. It doesn't end there, with the Dropbox being used as version control and the DEVs syncing the data locally for changes making updates extremely slow. This is a classic example of simple decisions landsliding into a complete cluster ferk.

What's the worst you've dealt with right before the holidays?

Original Submission


