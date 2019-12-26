from the don't-know-what-we-don't-know dept.
Why your cat is lousy at chess yet way smarter than even the most advanced AI:
If you share your home with a dog or a cat, look at it carefully and you will get a good overview of everything we don't know how to do in artificial intelligence.
"But my cat does nothing all day except sleep, eat and wash herself," you may think. And yet your cat knows how to walk, run, jump (and land on her feet), hear, see, watch, learn, play, hide, be happy, be sad, be afraid, dream, hunt, eat, fight, flee, reproduce, educate her kittens – and the list is still very long.
Each of these actions requires processes that are not directly "intelligence" in the most common sense but are related to cognition and animal intelligence. All animals have their own cognition, from the spider that weaves its web to the guide dogs that help people find their way. Some can even communicate with us. Not by speech, of course, but cats and dogs don't hesitate to use body language and vocalization – meowing, barking, wagging their tails – to get what they want.
Let's look again at your cat. When she comes carelessly to rub up against you or sits in front of her bowl or in front of a door, the message is quite clear. She is looking for a caress, is hungry or wants to go out (then get in, then out, then in...). She has learned to interact with you to achieve her goals.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Friday December 27, @06:17AM
And what a job they have done!
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 27, @06:41AM
that he caught his cat embezzling from him 40 years ago.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 27, @06:49AM
Let's see some brain-scale monolithic 3D neuromorphic chips first. Either one gigantic layered chip or stacks of smaller ones filling up 1-2 liters. These do not exist yet, or have not been made public.
If you can train a strong AI, you can presumably make copies (and save states) of it and upload them to other chips very quickly. So a year of training can count for a lot more than training one human for a year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 27, @07:03AM
When did this git actually sit down and complete a game of chess with his pussy?
I, for one, welcome our new Catmas feline overlords.