posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 27, @05:55PM
Personal computer CPU pioneer Chuck Peddle dies at 82:
Chuck Peddle, one of the most important engineers of the early home computing era, has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 82. He's best known as the lead designer for MOS Technology's 6502, a low-cost processor (just $25 in 1975) that found its way into first-wave home computers like the Apple II and Commodore PET. Variants of that core design found their way into influential consoles like the Atari 2600 and NES. If you have nostalgia for the days when 8-bit computers were cutting edge, you likely owe a debt of gratitude to Peddle.
Personal Computer CPU Pioneer Chuck Peddle Dies at 82
