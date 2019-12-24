Travis Kalanick is leaving the board of Uber, the company he cofounded a decade ago and ran until his 2017 ouster. A spokesperson told CNBC that Kalanick has sold all of his remaining Uber stock, estimated to be worth around $2.5 billion.

[...] "Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years," Kalanick said in a Christmas Eve statement released by Uber. "At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits."