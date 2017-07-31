from the it's-a-gas dept.
Proposed CO2 capture system could reduce truck emissions by 90 percent:
A significant chunk of carbon dioxide emissions come from the transportation sector, and within Europe nearly 40 percent of transport emissions come from trucks. Now, researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Lausanne (EPFL) have come up with a new concept for capturing carbon dioxide from truck exhausts which could reduce emissions by up to 90 percent.
In a paper published in the journal Frontiers in Energy Research, the researchers propose capturing carbon dioxide from a truck's exhaust pipe and turning it liquid, which is stored in a tank on the vehicle's roof. This liquid carbon dioxide can then be delivered to a service station where it can be reused in various ways, including being turned into conventional fuel.
The carbon dioxide capture works by first cooling the gases which are emitted from the exhaust pipe. Special absorbent materials developed at EPFL could separate the carbon dioxide from other gases like nitrogen and oxygen. When it is full, the absorbent material is then heated to extract the carbon dioxide, and heat from the vehicle's engine is used to compress the carbon dioxide and turn it into liquid. That liquid can then be stored in a box attached to the vehicle's roof until it can be deposited at a service station when the truck refuels.
The system is more appropriate for large vehicles like trucks or buses than for cars as it is rather bulky, requiring a 2-meter-long capsule and weighing 7 percent of the total payload of a truck. However, the researchers calculate that 90 percent of carbon dioxide emissions could be recycled in this way.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Saturday December 28, @01:14AM (1 child)
It’s an interesting idea. What it’s not is remotely close to a practical application.
“Researchers proposed an idea” is generally code for “we’re not sure how, but hopefully someone can work out all the engineering obstacles”.
Also, any paper that breezily suggests turning captured carbon dioxide into fuel loses major points in my eyes by not understanding conservation of energy. Sure, it’s possible to create hydrocarbon fuels artificially, and sure you can use CO2 as the source of carbon. But doing so requires a huge input of energy. Y’know, the amount of energy you got out when you burned it. It’s not like you can put recovered co2 in your tank and use it as a fuel. Once again, an idea that sounds nice if you ignore all those pesky engineering realities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 28, @01:19AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Shire on Saturday December 28, @01:21AM (2 children)
Cooling and liquifying CO2 as it comes out of the exhaust is so energy intensive that you will end up having to burn far more fuel to make it happen. That just exaserbates the problem. Not only do you need to cool it and compress it, but now you're also carrying around a tank of it everywhere you go which needs even more fuel. And then you have the rest of the infrastructure needed to pump and transport it to a central location for reprocessing.
And what exactly have you gained? How is this different from existing stationary plants that pull CO2 out of the air for carbonation and other uses? What difference is it to the envinronment if I pull 100 pounds of CO2 out of the exhaust of a truck vs 100 pounds out of the air around an efficient processing plant? The net effect is the same except the plant required far less energy to do it.
And as for the "turning it into fuel" nonsense, that requires putting in more energy than you get out. Where is that energy going to come from? Burning more fossil fuels?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 28, @01:29AM (1 child)
Or... Just disconnect the EGR valve.
(Score: 2) by The Shire on Saturday December 28, @01:38AM
Well, the purpose of the EGR (and SCR) is to reduce NOx emissions as opposed to CO2. The EGR does this by making the combustion cooler, the SCR does it by catalyzing the exhaust.