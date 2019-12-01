from the open-access-for-all dept.
The Trump White House is rumored to be working on a beefed-up open access mandate. The potential executive order would require all scientific papers that are based on federally funded research to be made available online free of charge as soon as they are published. That would supersede a 2013 rule issued by the Obama White House that required federally funded papers to become freely available one year after publication.
[...] supporters of the open access model question how much value traditional scientific publishers actually add. The peer-review process is typically carried out by working scientists on a volunteer basis. Meanwhile, you'd expect the Internet to reduce the costs of distributing scientific journals. Instead, the cost of subscribing to scientific journals has been rising much faster than inflation in recent years.
[...] "Research funded by taxpayers should not be locked behind a paywall," one long-time ACM member tweeted.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/12/publishers-blast-rumored-ban-on-paywalls-for-federally-funded-research/
Also at: Gizmodo
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday December 28, @11:11AM (1 child)
It's about time someone had pockets full enough to say no to the journals. This is a preliminary judgment, mind you. I'll wait for it to actually happen before I say woohoo.
I'm also waiting for the folks with TDS to come out in support of a cartel that's rent-seeking on knowledge that should be the right of every citizen who paid for it. Should be amusing what with how they're always going on about rent-seeking corporations being evil.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Saturday December 28, @12:23PM
Curious if there is any empirical and non-partisan evidence supporting the claims of the open access model based on the number of cited papers or similar though. The Obama rule has been in place for six years now, so surely that would be long enough to see if there has been an increase in the number of citations for papers released under the open access model vs. locked up behind journal paywalls, thus supporting the idea that paywalls hinder the pace of research. If not, maybe there ought to be a federally funded project - published under open access rules, naturally - to establish the benefits of open access before the legal debates start... Not that such research is going to stop the bought-and-paid-for lawmakers opposing the idea on behalf of Elsevier et al.
