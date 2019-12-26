from the taking-the-fun-away dept.
FAA announces new system for remotely identifying and tracking drones:
The Federal Aviation Administration is implementing a new system that will allow comprehensive nationwide tracking of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—commonly known as drones. The new system will enable regulators, law enforcement, and other interested parties to track drone movements and in some cases obtain identifying information. All new drones will be required to comply with the proposed rules within three years after the regulations go into effect—but that's still months away.
The lack of a comprehensive system for drone identification and tracking has been a long-standing barrier to the adoption of commercial drone technology. Companies like Amazon and UPS, for example, have long dreamed of making package deliveries using unmanned vehicles. But such efforts were blocked by law enforcement agencies worried about unidentified drones being used for terrorism, drug smuggling, or other crimes.
The new proposal will create a comprehensive realtime database with information about almost every unmanned vehicle in the sky. That will allow law enforcement to quickly identify registered vehicles. And it will make it easier to catch vehicles that are flying without authorization.
In the new system, each UAV would be assigned a unique identifier. During each flight, a drone will be required to transmit its identity and location over the Internet to an online service provider authorized by the FAA to be part of the location-tracking system. A vehicle flying more than 400 feet from its base station will also need to broadcast this information directly from the aircraft.
To enhance privacy, vehicle operators will have the option to generate a random session ID for each trip instead of broadcasting a vehicle's manufacturer-assigned serial number on every trip. The new system is welcomed by commercial drone operators. Indeed, CNBC reports that the most common complaint from the commercial drone industry is that the FAA is moving too slowly.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Saturday December 28, @04:19PM
This automatically adds complexity to drones and ground equipment that controls drones. Additional weight limits
weaponrypayload being delivered.
At minimum, drone ground control equipment must be connected to the internet.
More than 400 feet away, the drone itself must have an internet connection.
On the beneficial side, the tech to provide an internet connection will first get miniaturized down to a single chip, and second get that economy of scale.
Another benefit is that if drones and ground equipment have the universal ability to be internet connected, it means that maybe drones no longer need any RC-style radios. Drones could be remotely operated from a laptop or a van a few blocks away, or from mom's basement.
Another benefit is that cheap ubiquitous intarweb connections mean that everything including toasters and teddy bears can now have internet connections. Imagine! The Security Hardened Internet of Things! (SHIoT)
What if you're operating a drone in an area where there is no wireless internet connection for your drone or ground equipment to connect to?
Use StarLink with a pizza box sized antenna!
If satellite internet connections can do away with pizza box antennas, and use smartphone sized (or smaller) transcievers, then just think! Headsets and VR glasses can be universally internet connected enabling Facebook to create a worldwide army of zombie-trance-like human drones! The applications are amazing!
My new year's resolution for 2020 is that I will not make any new year's resolution for 2020, so that I don't break it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 28, @04:31PM (1 child)
Unrestricted and unregistered communication, of any form, has always been a thorn in government's side.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 28, @04:50PM
It was largely inevitable as there's enough jackwagons out there that abuse the technology that something like this will eventually come. It's a shame, but all those asshats that think it's funny to fly their drones in places they shouldn't be flying them, like over wildfires, really caused this.
I'm not really sure why I'm bothering to write this as you've got the maturity level of a high school student and are probably one of the people abusing the freedom to do things that negatively impact on other people's safety.