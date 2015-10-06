from the smoke-'em-if-you-got-'em? dept.
The US officially raises the tobacco buying age to 21
A new law in the United States that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 is now in effect, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.
Last week, President Donald Trump signed the new minimum age into law as part of a sweeping spending bill. On Friday, the FDA noted on its website that "it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product -- including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes -- to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available."
The increased age restriction for tobacco purchases is one of several provisions outside of the spending measures themselves attached to the broader $1.4 trillion spending agreement.
Also at ABC.
Previously: California to Permit Assisted Suicide Starting June 9th, Could Raise Smoking Age to 21
California's Legal Smoking Age Set to Rise to 21
Tobacco Roundup
U.S. Surgeon General Decries Teenage Vaping
Oregon Becomes the Fifth State to Raise the Tobacco Age Limit to 21
San Francisco Bans E-Cigarette Sales
Related Stories
California Governor Jerry Brown signed the End of Life Option Act in October, permitting medically assisted suicide, but the legislation could not take effect until 90 days after the special legislative session in which it was passed ended. The session ended on March 10th, so the bill is set to go into effect on June 9th. Here are some more details about the Act:
As written, the law requires two doctors to agree, before prescribing the drugs, that a patient has six months or less to live. Patients must be able to swallow the medication themselves and must affirm in writing, 48 hours before taking the medication, that they will do so.
California is the fifth state to permit this option at the end of life. It joins Vermont, Oregon, Washington and Montana.
The California legislature has also raised the age required to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. The governor has not yet indicated whether he will sign the legislation. Hawaii previously raised the minimum smoking age to 21 in early January:
A week ago, the California Assembly approved the measure, which — in addition to raising the age limit — regulates electronic cigarettes the same as tobacco products, expands smoke-free areas, increases smoking bans and allows counties to levy higher taxes on cigarettes than the 87-cent per pack state tax. According to NPR member station KQED, the Assembly's vote came a few days after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors increased the age to buy tobacco products to 21.
Late Wednesday, Brown signed the bill raising the age for tobacco use, including vaping, to 21, the Associated Press reports. He also vetoed a bill that would have asked voters to divert tobacco taxes to pay for the health expenses of those with tobacco-related ailments, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Source: NPR
U.S. to Crack Down on Tobacco, Electronic Cigarettes
NBC News and the Providence Journal report that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a rule which will classify cigars, chewing tobacco and nicotine-containing fluid for electronic cigarettes as tobacco products. Under the rule, sale of those items to people under 18 years of age is to be prohibited. The electronic parts of electronic cigarettes are not covered by the rule. According to NBC News, the rule "will be open for public comment before it becomes final." The FDA regulates cigarettes and loose tobacco for smoking.
[Continues...]
The U.S. surgeon general has warned against surging e-cigarette use among teenagers, calling it a "major public health concern" in a new report:
The U.S. surgeon general is calling e-cigarettes an emerging public health threat to the nation's youth. In a report being released Thursday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy acknowledged a need for more research into the health effects of "vaping," but said e-cigarettes aren't harmless and too many teens are using them. "My concern is e-cigarettes have the potential to create a whole new generation of kids who are addicted to nicotine," Murthy told The Associated Press. "If that leads to the use of other tobacco-related products, then we are going to be moving backward instead of forward."
[...] Federal figures show that last year, 16 percent of high school students reported at least some use of e-cigarettes - even some who say they've never smoked a conventional cigarette. While not all contain nicotine, Murthy's report says e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco-related product among youth. Nicotine is bad for a developing brain no matter how it's exposed, Murthy said. "Your kids are not an experiment," he says in a public service announcement being released with the report.
It's already illegal to sell e-cigarettes to minors. Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration issued new rules that, for the first time, will require makers of nicotine-emitting devices to begin submitting their ingredients for regulators to review.
Also at USA Today, NYT, The Hill, and The Washington Post.
Oregon has joined California, Hawaii, Maine, and New Jersey in raising the minimum age limit for purchasing tobacco and related products to 21:
Oregon is raising the minimum age for buying tobacco and e-cigarettes in the state to 21, bringing its regulations into line with sales of marijuana products.
The new law, signed by Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday and taking effect on Jan. 1, bans under-21s from buying tobacco products and vaping devices, and makes vendors liable for fines for under-age sales.
The current age limit in the state is 18.
Previously: California's Legal Smoking Age Set to Rise to 21
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales
San Francisco has become the first US city to ban e-cigarette sales until their health effects are clearer. Officials on Tuesday voted to ban stores selling the vaporisers and made it illegal for online retailers to deliver to addresses in the city.
The California city is home to Juul Labs, the most popular e-cigarette producer in the US. Juul said the move would drive smokers back to cigarettes and "create a thriving black market".
San Francisco's mayor, London Breed, has 10 days to sign off the legislation, but has indicated that she would. The law would begin to be enforced seven months from that date, although there have been reports firms could mount a legal challenge.
Anti-vaping activists say firms deliberately target young people by offering flavoured products. Critics say that not only is more scientific investigation into the health impact needed, vaping can encourage young people to switch to cigarettes.
Also at CNET.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday December 29, @03:25AM (3 children)
Would you fuckers make your minds up about when someone is an adult already? Drive a couple tons of steel around way too fast at 16, vote and get sent to war at 18, drink and smoke at 21, and who the fuck knows for anything sex-related. How about you just set a legal age for adulthood and recognize that you need to stay the fuck out of the lives of adults, regardless of how new they are to adulthood?
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Sunday December 29, @03:30AM (1 child)
Did you mean to say this: "How about you just set a legal age for adulthood and recognize that you need to stay the fuck off my lawn!!!!!"
I kid... :)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday December 29, @03:34AM
Nah, I'm moving in a couple months, so I don't mind if they walk on this lawn.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 29, @03:34AM
Until he is an adult, what am I supposed to do about my 16-year-old son? He sets a bad example for younger siblings, with lots of sloth and disrespect, but I have no effective way to punish him. I can't kick him out and he knows it. I probably wouldn't even have to kick him out if I could do so, because then he'd fear it enough to shape up.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Sunday December 29, @03:27AM
I ain't much for the government saying what we can, and cannot, do. However, I have no problem with restricting things until someone is aged 21. That includes serving in the military. We protect our children, I protect mine, that's for sure. At some point you totally let them go and do what they want. 21 seems like a nice age to me...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 29, @03:28AM
There probably is no possible way to prevent a government from shoving unrelated crap into the same bill, but it sure sucks. Members of congress, with the possible exception of those having a last name of "Paul", are simply incapable of feeling shame.
This bill also drags in a bunch of Libyan immigrants. Place your bets on the number of terrorist incidents that they and their children attempt over the next half century. Rape is completely certain.