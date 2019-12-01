from the 1984-was-not-a-"how-to"-manual dept.
When Syracuse University freshmen walk into professor Jeff Rubin's Introduction to Information Technologies class, seven small Bluetooth beacons hidden around the Grant Auditorium lecture hall connect with an app on their smartphones and boost their "attendance points." And when they skip class? The SpotterEDU app sees that, too, logging their absence into a campus database that tracks them over time and can sink their grade. It also alerts Rubin, who later contacts students to ask where they've been. His 340-person lecture has never been so full.
"They want those points," he said. "They know I'm watching and acting on it. So, behaviorally, they change."
Short-range phone sensors and campuswide Wi-Fi networks are empowering colleges across the United States to track hundreds of thousands of students more precisely than ever before. Dozens of schools now use such technology to monitor students' academic performance, analyse their conduct or assess their mental health.
But some professors and education advocates argue that the systems represent a new low in intrusive technology, breaching students' privacy on a massive scale. The tracking systems, they worry, will infantilise students in the very place where they're expected to grow into adults, further training them to see surveillance as a normal part of living, whether they like it or not.
In response we have:
How to (Hypothetically) Hack Your School's Surveillance System:
This week, hacktivist and security engineer Lance R. Vick tweeted an enticing proposition along with a gut-punch headline: "Colleges are turning students' phones into surveillance machines, tracking the locations of hundreds of thousands," read the Washington Post link.
Vick countered with an offer to students:
If you are at one of these schools asking you to install apps on your phone to track you, hit me up for some totally hypothetical academic ideas on how one might dismantle such a system.
We're always up for hacker class, so Vick supplied Gizmodo with a few theories for inquiring minds.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday December 29, @03:17PM (1 child)
So, leave your phone at home or ditch it altogether? There is no law demanding that you must have a mobile phone, is there?
Have an interesting and entertaining read at https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/12/theyre-abysmal-students-are-cell-phones-destroying-the-college-classroom/ [arstechnica.com] which is a good anecdote that not having a mobile phone can make you a lot happier.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday December 29, @03:31PM
Get everyone to do this and the whole class can have perfect attendance with just one student and a bag of phones:
When the teacher sees one person in class but the computer says everyone is there, there's no way that they can ever trust the system again.
And wtf is it with taking attendance. We stopped doing that part way through high school.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday December 29, @03:40PM
was only the worst teachers took attendance. If they could teach they didn't care if you showed up or not. If they couldn't teach their fragile egos got hurt by seeing the sea of empty chairs any time there wasn't a test.
