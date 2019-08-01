from the we-don't-need-no-stinking-training dept.
Driver training was reportedly too much of "a bottleneck" for Amazon:
Amazon is rapidly dispensing with carriers such as FedEx for its retail deliveries, bringing the logistics business in-house to ship more Prime packages more quickly. The speed and money savings, though, seem to be coming at the cost of health and safety concerns—and a new report says the company is well aware, and Amazon is letting it happen anyway.
Internal documents show the company had plans to implement driver safety training courses but scrapped them in order to get drivers up and running faster, ProPublica and BuzzFeed News report.
"We chose not to have onroad practical training because it was a bottleneck" to getting drivers on the road, a senior manager wrote.
It was just one of many examples the reporters found of Amazon ignoring evidence its logistics business was overburdened.
[...] Amazon strenuously objected to the new story, calling the report "another attempt by ProPublica and BuzzFeed to push a preconceived narrative that is simply untrue."
The company told ProPublica it provided more than 1 million hours of safety training to employees and contractors in the last year but did not say how many of its 750,000 worldwide employees participated in said training. Amazon also said it spent $55 million on "safety improvement projects" last year—"about one-fifth of 1% of the $27.7 billion the company spent on shipping last year," the reporters write.
"Nothing is more important to us than safety," the company added.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday December 29, @05:35PM
How much of that was hands-behind-the-wheel driver training, as opposed to needing to wear a safety vest and hard hat in a warehouse?
Actual breakdown or it probably didn't happen.
And how many of these drivers are contractors and not employees, and as such not included in any training provided to employees?
If Amazon really cared about their worker's health, they'd pay better wages and allow people to piss when they need to.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NickM on Sunday December 29, @05:54PM
My car was totaled by an amazon contractor, last month, he managed to hit the front of my car in a two lanes one way while turning into a perpendicular road!
They care so much about the driver safety that the peoples in the other amazon contractors van, that almost instantly appeared to pickup the remaining packages, never asked the driver that crashed into my car if he was okay.
They only vaguely care about the safety of the packages.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 29, @06:27PM
Sooner or later, lawsuits brought successfully against Amazon for safety failures will become the most important factor - but not this quarter, and this quarter getting that in-house delivery business up and running is the real driver of executive bonuses.
I've noticed some Amazon vehicles running with two employees onboard, one driving and the other working the logistics computer - that makes a lot of sense. I've also noticed quite a few running with a single driver, no help, and if they're still trying to use their personal cellphones to run the logistics mapping etc. software while driving - that's a serious lawsuit just waiting to be collected.