posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 29, @12:43PM
As electric vehicles gain in popularity, building the infrastructure necessary to charge them all will be a costly endeavor. However, Volkswagen may have a solution. VW Group Components introduced a new mobile robot concept that could autonomously help charge EVs wherever they are located, essentially making any parking spot a charging port.

The robot, which is autonomous, can move what VW calls battery wagons – 25-kilowatt-hour battery packs – to a vehicle where the robot then connects the battery wagon to the vehicle. Summoning the robot happens either via a mobile app or vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications. The robot uses various cameras, laser scanners, and ultrasonic sensors to operate autonomously, including recognizing and reacting to obstacles.

VW says the robot and battery wagons could help charge vehicles in areas where installing sufficient EV charging infrastructure could be costly – like an underground parking structure or other difficult-to-renovate locations. Drivers looking for a parking spot in a parking structure could park anywhere, regardless of whether there are any open charge ports, and have VW's mobile robot wheel a battery wagon over to begin charging the vehicle.

  by Bot on Sunday December 29, @01:18PM

    by Bot (3902) on Sunday December 29, @01:18PM

    isn't that a solved problem?
    make batteries replaceable.
    solar panels or night shift charging, delivery to stations, 3 mins of swapping (bacause they are heavy some kind of cart is needed), pay only for the actual amount of charge you got delivered.

    the 25 miles from my place http://estrima.com [estrima.com] is already doing that.

  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 29, @01:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 29, @01:32PM

    I'm trying to visualize what NY City traffic would look like with these battery robots double-parked all over the city...in addition to all the delivery vehicles (etc) that already double park and snarl up traffic.

    If, as tfa suggests, these robots only service cars in parking garages that isn't much better, the robots will be stopping behind the car to be charged and blocking the aisle for anyone wanting to enter or exit.

    And then there is the loss of efficiency of charging/discharging another battery...it all sounds like a pipe dream. And, maybe a hacker's dream too, seems like there is all kinds of fun to be had with a robot like this.

(1)