The surprisingly complicated physics of why cats always land on their feet:
Scientists are not immune to the alluringly aloof charms of the domestic cat. Sure, Erwin Schrödinger could be accused of animal cruelty for his famous thought experiment, but Edwin Hubble had a cat named Copernicus, who sprawled across the papers on the astronomer's desk as he worked, purring contentedly. A Siamese cat named Chester was even listed as co-author (F.D.C. Willard) with physicist Jack H. Hetherington on a low-temperature physics paper in 1975, published in Physical Review Letters. So perhaps it's not surprising that there is a long, rich history, spanning some 300 years, of scientists pondering the mystery of how a falling cat somehow always manages to land on their feet, a phenomenon known as "cat-turning."
"The falling cat is often sort of a sideline area in research," physicist and cat lover Greg Gbur told Ars. "Cats have a reputation for being mischievous and well-represented in the history. The cats just sort of pop in where you least expect them. They manage to cause a lot of trouble in the history of science, as well as in my personal science. I often say that cats are cleverer than we think, but less clever than they think." A professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Gbur gives a lively, entertaining account of that history in his recent book, Falling Felines and Fundamental Physics.
Over the centuries, scientists offered four distinct hypotheses to explain the phenomenon. There is the original "tuck and turn" model, in which the cat pulls in one set of paws so it can rotate different sections of its body. Nineteenth century physicist James Clerk Maxwell offered a "falling figure skater" explanation, whereby the cat tweaks its angular momentum by pulling in or extending its paws as needed. Then there is the "bend and twist" (not to be confused with the "bend and snap" maneuver immortalized in the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde), in which the cat bends at the waist to counter-rotate the two segments of its body. Finally, there is the "propeller tail," in which the cat can reverse its body's rotation by rotating its tail in one direction like a propeller. A cat most likely employs some aspects of all these as it falls, according to Gbur.
Gbur is quick to offer a cautionary word of advice to anyone considering their own feline experiments: "Please don't drop your cats!"—even in the name of science. Ars sat down with Gbur to learn more about this surprisingly prolific area of research.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 29, @07:58PM
Butter the cat's backside then it lands on its back.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 29, @08:05PM (1 child)
A friend and physics major had a slightly sadistic streak when he was younger--he would hold his kitten on it's back (feet up) across his two hands, then lower his hands to simulate the cat being dropped. If the lowering was done very slowly, the cat didn't react, but any faster and it would start the process of turning over (feet down). With all this practice, the cat got very good and it was easy to see the moves it made. As an adult, I think that cat must have held a record for turning over quickly--it would land on its feet, even if it only fell a foot or so.
Practice makes perfect?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 29, @08:08PM
Sorry, that should have been,
Practice makes purrr-fect.
It was a great cat, very friendly and relaxed.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday December 29, @08:09PM
We had lots of cats when I was a kid, so we put it to the test. Cats do not always land on their feet. Did they even conduct experiments that a 10-year-old could do, or were they like Archimedes, who taught that women had fewer teeth but couldn't be arsed to count his wife's teeth?