It's not easy to say that any particular space or astronomy development was the most important in a given year. But if we had to choose some highlights, we'd opt for these unforgettable events and findings.

[...]We saw the unseeable

[...]Landing on the moon is difficult

[...]Women need more than an all-female spacewalk

[...]A year in orbit changes a person

[...]The first allegation of a space crime was made

[...]Space will become a battlefield

[...]An asteroid was bombed; another shot back

[...]Gassy mysteries were detected on Mars

[...]The business of space is messy

[...]Our first close-ups from beyond Pluto

[...]Get ready for visitors from beyond our solar system