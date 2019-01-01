19/12/29/0211219 story
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe- Technology News, Firstpost:
It's not easy to say that any particular space or astronomy development was the most important in a given year. But if we had to choose some highlights, we'd opt for these unforgettable events and findings.
- [...]We saw the unseeable
- [...]Landing on the moon is difficult
- [...]Women need more than an all-female spacewalk
- [...]A year in orbit changes a person
- [...]The first allegation of a space crime was made
- [...]Space will become a battlefield
- [...]An asteroid was bombed; another shot back
- [...]Gassy mysteries were detected on Mars
- [...]The business of space is messy
- [...]Our first close-ups from beyond Pluto
- [...]Get ready for visitors from beyond our solar system
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 30, @03:05AM (2 children)
We truly have made some great achievements in astronomy and spaceflight during this past year. These achievements wouldn't be possible without the sacrifices the brave men and women of the United States armed forces make every day to protect our freedom, so we're free to study astronomy and send astronauts and equipment into space.
Our space program would never have existed had the American military not brought the V-2 program to the free world so that we could develop the rockets needed for spaceflight. Now our American troops are fighting the war on terror to keep us safe here at home so we can continue to study the cosmos and reach farther into space. I have no doubt that we'll put a man on Mars by 2030, just like we put men on the moon in 1969 after President Kennedy set his ambitious goal. None of this happens without American troops defending our freedom abroad so we're free to make inventions and carry out scientific research here at home.
Let us all be thankful for the sacrifices the brave men and women of the military are making, especially during the Christmas season. Without them, none of the achievements in this story would be possible.
Thank you to all of our soldiers! God bless America!
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday December 30, @03:45AM
Eisenhower was right.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday December 30, @03:53AM
How the hell were you able to spew all of that with like 100,000 soldiers' jockstraps crammed in your mouth?
...oh, right, you're talking out your ass. Last war we had any business being in was World War II, and guess what? Now the fucking Nazis are *here* and taking over.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...