One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere- Technology News, Firstpost:
Since it launched last year, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has made three dives toward the sun as it reached the fastest speed ever clocked by a human-built vehicle. Scientists released the mission's first batch of findings Wednesday, revealing that the dynamics of our star are even weirder than once imagined.
Four papers published in the journal Nature describe what the spacecraft observed during its first two flybys, as it passed within about 15 million miles of the surface of the sun. That is about half the distance that the planet Mercury orbits the sun.
"All of this brand-new information about how the way our star works is going to help us understand how the sun drives change in the space environment throughout our solar system," said Nicola Fox, director of the heliophysics division at NASA, during a telephone news conference Wednesday.
The information could help scientists develop ways to provide advance warning of solar storms that could knock out satellites and electrical grids or endanger the health of astronauts in orbit.
The sun is essentially a big ball of hydrogen and helium, and for something that we see every day, it remains a complex ball of mystery.
One puzzle that scientists have been pondering for decades: Why is the solar atmosphere superhot?
The surface of the sun — what we see as a yellow disk in the sky — is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That is toasty, but cool compared with what lies above, in the thin atmosphere known as the corona.
There, the temperatures jump by a factor of 300 or more, to millions of degrees. The corona also accelerates the solar wind — the million-kmph stream of particles that fly outward from the sun.
Justin C Kasper, a professor of space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan and the principal investigator of one of the solar probe's four instruments, said scientists said they had a hunch that the vibrating of the sun's magnetic fields — like the plucking of a guitar string — was critical to heating the corona. So they were curious about what the vibrations would look like closer to the sun.
As expected, the vibrations did get stronger. But the instrument also picked up additional, powerful waves. "Kind of like rogue waves in the ocean," Kasper said.
As one of the big waves swept the spacecraft, the speed of the solar wind would, within seconds, rise by 3,00,000 mph (4,8o,ooo kmph). Each wave would last seconds to minutes. "Just as quickly, in seconds, it goes past us, and we're back in the normal solar wind," Kasper said.
The waves were so strong that they could flip the direction of the magnetic field, producing S-shape twists that the scientists called "switchbacks," like the twisty paths carved in the side of a steep mountain.
"These are very large and energetic events," Kasper said. "We're really excited about this, because we think it tells us a possible path to understanding how energy is getting from the sun into the atmosphere and heating it."