One puzzle that scientists have been pondering for decades: Why is the solar atmosphere superhot?

The surface of the sun — what we see as a yellow disk in the sky — is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That is toasty, but cool compared with what lies above, in the thin atmosphere known as the corona.

There, the temperatures jump by a factor of 300 or more, to millions of degrees. The corona also accelerates the solar wind — the million-kmph stream of particles that fly outward from the sun.

Justin C Kasper, a professor of space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan and the principal investigator of one of the solar probe's four instruments, said scientists said they had a hunch that the vibrating of the sun's magnetic fields — like the plucking of a guitar string — was critical to heating the corona. So they were curious about what the vibrations would look like closer to the sun.

As expected, the vibrations did get stronger. But the instrument also picked up additional, powerful waves. "Kind of like rogue waves in the ocean," Kasper said.

As one of the big waves swept the spacecraft, the speed of the solar wind would, within seconds, rise by 3,00,000 mph (4,8o,ooo kmph). Each wave would last seconds to minutes. "Just as quickly, in seconds, it goes past us, and we're back in the normal solar wind," Kasper said.

The waves were so strong that they could flip the direction of the magnetic field, producing S-shape twists that the scientists called "switchbacks," like the twisty paths carved in the side of a steep mountain.

"These are very large and energetic events," Kasper said. "We're really excited about this, because we think it tells us a possible path to understanding how energy is getting from the sun into the atmosphere and heating it."