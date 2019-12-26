from the desperate-to-get-those-contracts dept.
Huawei denies receiving billions in financial aid from Chinese government:
Huawei may not be as much of a self-made success story as founder Ren Zhengfei has consistently made the company out to be. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Chinese government has granted as much as $75 billion worth of financial assistance to Huawei, allowing the company to spend more freely than it would have otherwise been able to.
Using a combination of publicly-available records, the WSJ estimates Huawei received $46 billion in loans and lines of credit from state-controlled lenders, as well as $1.6 billion in grants. The company was also able to save as much as $25 billion in taxes between 2008 and 2018 thanks to incentives aimed at China's tech companies, and $2 billion on land purchases.
Chinese diplomats may have also helped the company. According to court documents obtained by the WSJ, the Chinese government helped Huawei close a deal in Pakistan by offering the country's government a $124.7 million loan through the Export-Import Bank of China. The state-controlled bank waived most of the three percent annual interest on the 20-year loan. The catch, however, was that Pakistan's government had to skip its usual competitive bidding process and award the contract to Huawei.
Huawei responded to the article in a series of tweets and a lengthy statement posted earlier today. "Once again, the WSJ has published untruths about Huawei based on false information. This time, wild accusations about Huawei's finances ignore our 30 years of dedicated investments in R&D that have driven innovation and the tech industry as a whole," the company said. Huawei also said that it reserved the right to take legal action against the WSJ for "a number of disingenuous and irresponsible articles."
(Score: 1, Redundant) by barbara hudson on Monday December 30, @02:56PM (3 children)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday December 30, @03:15PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday December 30, @03:55PM
This isn't even something that's called corruption when done in the united states, though.
"Tax breaks, financing, and cheap resources" are all things that are handed out to american megacorps as "regular business"
How american tax breaks go should be obvious, what with Blizard-Activistion having a -51% effective tax rate this year, receiving a straight $221 million cash from the IRS fiscal 2019. That's not even what huawei is getting in China, they're still paying net tax there. Just less than a corp their size should.
As far as financing, anyone rich enough gets cheap financing from the fed, with the overnight window offering obscenely unconscionable rates to literally every major bank.
And as for cheap resources, almost no property owners in the US gets their own mineral rights anymore, they're handed out at fire sale prices to the likes of exxon mobile.
Not that I want to live in a society where that kind of thing is normal, be it the US or China, but mind the beam in your own eye.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 30, @04:00PM
No, but it's so much tastier when served with egg roll. You could say the corruption is slanted in another direction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 30, @03:07PM
HAAAHAAAHAA hahaha... haaaa haa haa... oh wow... are we telling jokes now to end the year?
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Monday December 30, @03:10PM
Oh please please please take action. I bet the WSJ would welcome it.
If the WSJ is in fact wrong, then the truth will vindicate Huawei. But they won't push beyond feigning outrage, because the WSJ is probably right. The fact that their response side-steps, if not completely ignores WSJ's core argument, is very telling.
I imagine I could also get a lot done if someone through almost $100 billion dollars my way.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 30, @03:38PM
Strange complaint considering their American equivalents don't pay taxes at all and get the state department to reroute money to them via Israel's stock purchase through the foreign aid program.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday December 30, @03:51PM
The story was about their financing, not their R&D.
Too bad there's a paywall in front of WSJ's propaganda.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 30, @03:53PM
If anyone cares to look at what's happening in science (or more accurately "science" now), there are Chinese knock-offs everywhere. All the original work done in the past decades is rediscovered by 12+ Chinese authors (got to get the citation count up) who only cite other Chinese-only articles. Fast forward a few years and all the posts at many US institutions are occupied by Chinese who only hire other Chinese.
I bet that investment did not cost $100B.