A new version of the Ryuk Ransomware was released that will purposely avoid encrypting folders commonly seen in *NIX operating systems.

After the City of New Orleans was infected by ransomware, BleepingComputer confirmed that the city was infected by the Ryuk Ransomware using an executable named v2.exe.

After analyzing the v2.exe sample, security researcher Vitali Kremez shared with BleepingComputer an interesting change in the ransomware; it would no longer encrypt folders that are associated with *NIX operating systems.