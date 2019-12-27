from the say-goodbye-to-32-bits dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
With 2019 almost over, we turn our sights to a new decade with 2020. Soon we will celebrate the new year by partying, eating good food, and watching the Times Square Ball drop on TV. Sadly, Dick Clark is dead, but his legacy lives on through Ryan Seacrest.
Calculate Linux 20 is based on Gentoo 17.1 and comes with several desktop environment choices, such as Cinnamon, KDE, Xfce, MATE, and more. Unfortunately for some users, the operating system is now 64-bit only. Yes, with version 20, the developers have chosen to kill the 32-bit variants. While some people will be upset, it is definitely the correct choice -- 32-bit only processors are very old at this point. You can likely get a better 64-bit machine for a steal at a thrift store these days.
All the Gentoo goodness, precious little of the headaches.
Source: https://betanews.com/2019/12/27/gentoo-calculate-linux-20-twenty/
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday December 31, @02:56AM
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @02:59AM
Lacks modern features like systemd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @03:46AM
Hardware gets faster and faster, but the compilation time, for an example, the Linux kernel, gets slower and slower. And the software people keep inventing "brilliant" projects like Scala (the language invented by the same genius who came up with Java generics).
