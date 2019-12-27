Stories
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 20 Now Available for Download

With 2019 almost over, we turn our sights to a new decade with 2020. Soon we will celebrate the new year by partying, eating good food, and watching the Times Square Ball drop on TV. Sadly, Dick Clark is dead, but his legacy lives on through Ryan Seacrest.

Calculate Linux 20 is based on Gentoo 17.1 and comes with several desktop environment choices, such as Cinnamon, KDE, Xfce, MATE, and more. Unfortunately for some users, the operating system is now 64-bit only. Yes, with version 20, the developers have chosen to kill the 32-bit variants. While some people will be upset, it is definitely the correct choice -- 32-bit only processors are very old at this point. You can likely get a better 64-bit machine for a steal at a thrift store these days.

All the Gentoo goodness, precious little of the headaches.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/12/27/gentoo-calculate-linux-20-twenty/

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday December 31, @02:56AM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Tuesday December 31, @02:56AM (#937708) Journal
    And the answer is no. Sounds like it's worth a look.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @02:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @02:59AM (#937709)

    Lacks modern features like systemd.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @03:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @03:46AM (#937733)

    Hardware gets faster and faster, but the compilation time, for an example, the Linux kernel, gets slower and slower. And the software people keep inventing "brilliant" projects like Scala (the language invented by the same genius who came up with Java generics).

    Software wins, just like Uber.

