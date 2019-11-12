from the hot-wheels dept.
Tesla delivers its first 'Made in China' cars:
During a ceremony at the company's multi-billion dollar plant in Shanghai, 15 of its employees received cars they had purchased.
The event means deliveries of cars have started a little over a year after construction of the factory got underway.
[...] The Chinese-made Model 3, priced at $50,000 (£38,000) before subsidies, will compete with local electric car makers, including NIO and Xpeng Motors, as well as global brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
[...] Previously Tesla was exporting all of the cars it sold in China from the US, which meant they were hit with tariffs in China.
Tesla put a major piece in its manufacturing puzzle in China with government approval of automotive production locally. The US-based electric-car maker is now officially part of the approved list of automotive manufacturers in the world's largest auto market.
Reuters first reported on the news after viewing a copy of list the Chinese industry ministry produced. The granting gives Tesla the certification needed to start local production, though it's not clear when that will begin. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The factory will be the first full-scale manufacturing plant outside of the US. Tesla does operate a "final assembly" facility in Tilburg, Netherlands, but the Chinese site is a key pillar in expanding the automaker's footprint in the country. Tesla vehicles are currently subject to auto tariffs; local production will element those taxes. China has also granted the carmaker assistance to expedite construction.
Reuters also reported production at the new factory could kick off this month.
From the Reuters article:
Tesla intends to produce at least 1,000 Model 3s a week from the Shanghai factory by the end of this year, as it tries to boost sales in the world's biggest auto market and avoid higher import tariffs imposed on U.S. cars.
The factory, China's first fully foreign-owned car plant, also reflects Beijing's broader shift to open up its car market.
Shanghai authorities have offered Tesla assistance to speed up construction, and China excluded Tesla models from a 10% car purchase tax on Aug. 30.
Tesla announces its next car factory will be near Berlin
Tesla's next "Gigafactory" will be in the Berlin area, Elon Musk announced at an event in Germany on Tuesday evening. Techcrunch's Kirsten Korosec reports that Musk made the comments during an on-stage conversation with Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess at the Golden Steering Wheel awards show.
The original Gigafactory was Tesla's massive battery factory in Nevada. Musk dubbed it a "Gigafactory" because it was designed to produce batteries with gigawatt-hours of storage capacity. Batteries are made in Nevada and then shipped to Tesla's car factory in Fremont, California, for final assembly.
When Tesla built a car manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, the company dubbed that "Gigafactory 3." (Tesla's beleaguered solar panel factory in Buffalo, NY, is Gigafactory 2.) Tesla took a more integrated approach in China, building batteries and cars in the same facility.
It's a reasonable guess that Tesla will take the same integrated approach for its Berlin Gigafactory, which will likely be called Gigafactory 4. Musk said Tuesday that the new facility would be "near the new airport," Korosec reports.