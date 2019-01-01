Stories
Scientists Attempt to Recreate 'Overview Effect' From Earth

The spectacle of Earth suspended in space was so overwhelming for Edgar Mitchell that the Apollo 14 astronaut and sixth man on the moon wanted to grab politicians by the scruff of the neck and drag them into space to witness the view.

Such drastic measures may not be necessary, however. Scientists are about to welcome the first participants on an unprecedented clinical trial that aims to reproduce the intense emotional experience, known as the "Overview effect", from the comfort of a health spa.

If the trial goes well, what led Mitchell to develop "an instant global consciousness" and a profound connection to Earth and its people could be recreated with nothing more than a flotation tank, a half tonne of Epsom salts, and a waterproof virtual reality (VR) headset.

"There's a lot of division and polarisation and disconnection between people," said Steven Pratscher, a psychologist and principal investigator on the trial at the University of Missouri. "We'd like to see if we can recreate the Overview effect on Earth to have an impact on those issues."

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/dec/26/scientists-attempt-to-recreate-overview-effect-from-earth

  by Bot on Tuesday December 31, @07:22PM

    by Bot (3902) on Tuesday December 31, @07:22PM (#937974)

    Suspiciously look like the sensory deprivation tanks used for mind control in suspiciously detailed science fiction novels. Well, we survived discos (the actualization of other forms of mind control with loud music, flashes of lights and drugs), in fact I enjoy them. So let's cross our fingers.

