Waiting for Betelgeuse: what's up with the tempestuous star?:
Have you noticed that Orion the Hunter—one of the most iconic and familiar of the wintertime constellations—is looking a little... different as of late? The culprit is its upper shoulder star Alpha Orionis, aka Betelgeuse, which is looking markedly faint, the faintest it has been for the 21st century.
When will this nearby supernova candidate pop, and what would look like if it did?
[...] Fortunately for us, we're safely out of the 50 light-year 'kill zone' for receiving any inbound lethal radiation from Betelgeuse: A supernova would simply be a scientifically interesting event, and put on a good show. Ancient supernovae may have had a hand in the evolution of life on Earth, and a recent study suggests that one might even have forced early humans to walk upright.
What would a supernova in Orion look like? Well, using the last supernova in the Large Magellanic Cloud (also a Type IIb event) as a guide, we calculate that when it does blow, Betelgeuse would shine at magnitude -10. That's 16 times fainter than a full moon, but 100 times brighter than Venus, making it easily visible in the daytime sky. A Betelgeuse-gone-supernova would also easily cast noticeable nighttime shadows.
[...] For now though, we're in a wait-and-see-mode for any New Year's Eve fireworks from Betelgeuse. Such an occurrence would be bittersweet: We would be extraordinarily lucky to see Betelgeuse go supernova in our lifetime... but familiar Orion the Hunter would never look the same again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @11:06PM (2 children)
Well, it is, but not any time soon. It probably has a hundred thousand years or more left.
Eta Carinae is much more likely, but even it probably has a couple thousand years to go.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday December 31, @11:08PM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday December 31, @11:26PM
Nice Fuckin' Model!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday December 31, @11:13PM
Estimated 700 light years away.
Maybe it is moving towards the Sun?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Tuesday December 31, @11:19PM
Put on a show for Giggarata the wicked!!
https://youtu.be/lVksXMfTFwY?t=683 [youtu.be]
OOps! wrong timestamp, that was Eva Habermann taking a shower...ah, sorry, um, ok, here we go....
https://youtu.be/lVksXMfTFwY?t=4738 [youtu.be]
And the Brunnen-G will be no more...
Vaiyo A-O
A Home Va Ya Ray
Vaiyo A-Rah
Jerhume Brunnen G
Vaiyo A-O
A Home Va Ya Ray
Vaiyo A-Rah
Jerhume Brunnen G
Vaiyo A-Rah
Jerhume Brunnen G
Translation Of Lyrics:
Vaiyo A-O
(Fighters fight the fight)
A Home Va Ya Ray
(For their homes and their heart)
Vaiyo A-Rah
(We fighters will win or die)
Jerhume Brunnen G
(Forever we are Brunnen G)
Trump succeeds in making Nixon look respectable, Mission Accomplished!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @11:36PM
That's how Big Z got his third head.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 31, @11:49PM
Man, that sounds like a very long time. Certainly sounds much more hyperbolic than "in the last 20 years".