from the goes-for-popcorn dept.
Uber sues California to block gig-worker law going into effect this week:
Ride-hailing service Uber filed a lawsuit Monday against the state of California, alleging a landmark gig-worker law set to go into effect is unconstitutional. The lawsuit seeks to block AB 5, which has the potential to upend gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft.
The complaint, which also lists Postmates as a plaintiff, argues that the law unfairly targets workers and companies in the on-demand economy, treating them differently than traditional employees and threatening their flexibility.
In September, California became the first state to pass a law aimed at protecting gig worker rights, which forces Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Postmates and other gig economy companies reclassify their workers as employees. Using independent contractors allows the companies to shift many costs to the workers.
The lawsuit says the law arbitrarily exempts dozens of occupations, including direct salespeople, travel agents, grant writers, commercial fishermen and construction truck drivers, among others.
"There is no rhyme or reason to these nonsensical exemptions, and some are so ill-defined or entirely undefined that it is impossible to discern what they include or exclude," says the complaint (see below), which was filed in a Los Angeles federal court.
Postmates and Uber v State of California on Scribd
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 01, @04:11AM (1 child)
It sounds like they have a good case: why should grant writers and direct salespeople not be treated as employees, but Uber/Lyft drivers should? Just because those other professions have historically been that way?
I think the fundamental problem here is that employment law in this country is completely broken, especially because "full-time" employees enjoy certain benefits that other employees generally don't, most especially health insurance. Insurance simply shouldn't be tied to employment at all; this is an artifact of laws during WWII which set limits on employee compensation. We need to get with the times and start emulating other developed nations and the way they handle healthcare and health insurance. It's not just this; full-time employees also get FICA payments, unemployment insurance payments, etc. from their employers, which part-time and "contractor" employees do not. This should all change.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 01, @04:29AM
My one associate (small engineering company) is a contract worker--he sets his own schedule, buys his own computers and works from his home. I pay him plenty enough to buy his own health insurance and put away for his own retirement. We're not the problem, I don't take advantage of any "power" that I may have over him--in fact for years he also taught a class (or two) at the local U for a backup job in case my business fell through.