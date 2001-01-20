People got used to pre-determined games where you had an easy-to-discern win condition; this is no longer the case. AI is all the rage now and you can play with your machine forever and ever on your phone:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/gaming/infinite-text-adventure-ai-dungeon-is-now-available-on-ios-and-android/ar-BBY5Br2

Earlier this month we told you about AI Dungeon, an AI-powered text adventure with near infinite possibilities. You can type what you want into the game, and the AI will generate a response on the fly, creating a freewheeling experience that encourages cooperation and imagination. Now, AI Dungeon is available on iOS and Android as well, making it much easier to explore fantasy and sci-fi realms with an AI game master.

For PC users, there is an even better port that uses "half precision floating point using significantly less GPU memory" (you can run it on 4GB cards instead of 16+): https://github.com/cloveranon/Clover-Edition

Also includes coloured text, suggested actions and a ton of pre-defined scenarios missing from the original.