Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Why Make a Game when your PC Can Make One for You?

posted by martyb on Thursday January 02, @02:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the IdleRPG++ dept.
Software

szopin writes:

People got used to pre-determined games where you had an easy-to-discern win condition; this is no longer the case. AI is all the rage now and you can play with your machine forever and ever on your phone:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/gaming/infinite-text-adventure-ai-dungeon-is-now-available-on-ios-and-android/ar-BBY5Br2

Earlier this month we told you about AI Dungeon, an AI-powered text adventure with near infinite possibilities. You can type what you want into the game, and the AI will generate a response on the fly, creating a freewheeling experience that encourages cooperation and imagination. Now, AI Dungeon is available on iOS and Android as well, making it much easier to explore fantasy and sci-fi realms with an AI game master.

For PC users, there is an even better port that uses "half precision floating point using significantly less GPU memory" (you can run it on 4GB cards instead of 16+): https://github.com/cloveranon/Clover-Edition

Also includes coloured text, suggested actions and a ton of pre-defined scenarios missing from the original.

Original Submission


«  January 1, 2020 is Public Domain Day: Works From 1924 Are Open to All!
Why Make a Game when your PC Can Make One for You? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday January 02, @02:32AM (1 child)

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Thursday January 02, @02:32AM (#938467) Journal
    If it's infinite with no winning conditions, how is it any better than An infinite scroll social media feed? At least with games like sim city, there were obvious fails, and it felt good to finally achieve the launching of the arcologies to go forth to colonize space at the end of sc2, or to achieve a healthy city in sc4.

    • (Score: 2) by NickM on Thursday January 02, @03:07AM

      by NickM (2867) on Thursday January 02, @03:07AM (#938478) Journal
      First, you can loose, I've played dungeon ai and if you type something like: I take a swing at the goblin, miss and impale myself; chances are that the game will be over. But what you've missed about those games are that they are more like performance arts than gaming per se, the fun comes from the narrative coauthored in interaction with the corpus of text based games acting as a demisentient etheral mannequin.
      --
      I a master of typographic, grammatical and miscellaneous errors !
(1)