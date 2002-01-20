from the fire dept.
Bushfires Are Raging Outside Every Major City in Australia. They're Only Going to Get Worse:
Australia has deployed military planes and ships to provide aid as hundreds of wildfires rage across Australia, forcing residents to flee and destroying homes.
The Australian Defense Force is sending ships to the Victoria town of Mallacoota on a two-week supply mission and using helicopters to bring in more firefighters since roads were inaccessible, according to the Associated Press (AP).
On Tuesday, thousands of people from the town on Australia's southeastern coast fled towards the water as a fire ripped through the area.
Photos of residents taking shelter on boats circulated on social media.
[...] In New South Wales, where Sydney is located, firefighters are battling more than 100 fires, according to the state's Rural Fire Service.
Sydney's famed New Years Eve fireworks went ahead despite the fires. A petition calling on the government to cancel the display and give the funds to firefighters and farmers instead got more than 280,000 signatures.
[...] New South Wales' Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said this wildfire season is the worst on record.
"We've seen extraordinary fire behavior," he said Tuesday, according to the AP. "What we really need is meaningful rain, and we haven't got anything in the forecast at the moment that says we're going to get drought-breaking or fire-quenching rainfall."
More than 900 homes have been destroyed in the state, according to New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
A fire tracker map maintained by researchers in Western Australia shows that they are also threatening areas around every major city in the country.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Thursday January 02, @01:57PM
I was down in Canberra over Christmas - the smoke was choking. To stand outside in the thick of it, it feels like the world is ending. It's worse than the Canberra fires in 2003. My husband's sister and her family came up north last night to escape from the smoke; her son has had a bad reaction to it. My parents had a coast house down in Malua Bay, and we used to visit Mogo often. Now Mogo is gone; fortunately the zoo animals there survived. It's a catastrophe, and our fuckwit politicians are useless. We should use them as kindling for back-burning come winter. If there's anything left to burn back.
