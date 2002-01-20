Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Combustion-Powered Cars Could be Banned in Ireland by 2030

posted by janrinok on Friday January 03, @09:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the hope-the-price-falls-by-then dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

To spur the adoption of electric vehicles and ultimately help clean up the environment, Ireland may ban the sale of purely internal-combustion-powered cars. This prohibition could take effect by 2030.

According to RTE, Ireland's National Public Service Broadcaster, the new law is expected to be published early next year [meaning 2020]. It will be bundled into Climate Action Amendment Bill 2019, which will probably be further tinkered with by a range of government departments.

Over the next decade, leaders of Ireland want at least one-third of its vehicle fleet to be electrically operated. Furthermore, by the year 2050, the government is aiming to make the nation carbon-neutral, an impressive and ambitious goal. Naturally, the transportation sector is responsible for a large amount of pollution. In 2018, it reportedly accounted for more than 20 percent of Ireland's emissions, so any reductions here can make a big difference.

If all goes according to plan, some 936,000 electrified vehicles will be on Ireland's roads by 2030. Making things a little easier, this total includes both pure EVs as well as hybrids.

Original Submission


«  New Study Reveals Higher Microplastics In London Air Compared To Other Cities
New Combustion-Powered Cars Could be Banned in Ireland by 2030 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.