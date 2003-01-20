from the Why-aren't-the-Amazon-women-located-in-the-Amazon? dept.
Amazons Were Long Considered a Myth. These Discoveries Show Warrior Women Were Real:
For a long time, modern scholars believed that the Amazons were little more than a figment of ancient imaginations.
[...] Some historians argued that they were probably a propaganda tool created to keep Athenian women in line. Another theory suggested that they may have been beardless men mistaken for women by the Greeks.
[...] In a landmark discovery revealed this month, archaeologists unearthed the remains of four female warriors buried with a cache of arrowheads, spears and horseback-riding equipment in a tomb in western Russia — right where Ancient Greek stories placed the Amazons.
The team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Russian Academy of Sciences identified the women as Scythian nomads who were interred at a burial site some 2,500 years ago near the present-day community of Devitsa. The women ranged in age from early teens to late 40s, according to the archaeologists. And the eldest of the women was found wearing a golden ceremonial headdress, a calathus, engraved with floral ornaments — an indication of stature.
[...] Earlier excavations have turned up similar evidence, though not always so well preserved. In 2017, Armenian researchers discovered the remains of a woman in her 20s who they said resembled Amazon myths. They found that she died from battle injuries. Their report in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology noted that she had an arrowhead buried in her leg and that her bone and muscle structure indicated she rode horses.
The new discovery in Russia marked the first time multiple generations of Scythian women were found buried together, according to the researchers. The youngest of the bodies may have belonged to a girl roughly 12 or 13 years old. Two others were women in their 20s, according to the researchers, and the fourth was between 45 and 50.
[...] The discovery also represents the first time such a remarkably well-preserved headdress was found on a warrior woman’s head. According to the researchers, the headdress was 65 to 70 percent gold — a far higher portion than is often found in Scythian jewelry, which is typically about 30 percent.
But lightly armored youths, boys or girls, might have been able to ride them nonetheless. If that did happen, if some steppe youngsters figured out how to ride, they would be able to move quite quickly cross country. More quickly than their elders could manage, which would make them very useful as scouts, a role in which they could have been seen by the Greeks and given rise to some of their ideas. But the ability would have been very useful in peacetime as well, for herdsmen who often need to track down animals that for one reason or another wander and get lost.
A female warrior concept is quite common in many cultures in Asia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Onna-bugeisha [wikipedia.org]
Tomoe Gozen herself was a knight.
And in Armenia, Queen Tomyris is a national legend. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomyris [wikipedia.org]
It's not just some post-modern anime character cliché.
Can anybody who knows archeology comment how strong this evidence actually is?
On the service it sounds pretty superficial to me. ("herp, derp, I found one person who claims to be Anonymous, who wants to overthrow the US government, so all of Anonymous must be a terrorist organization trying to overthrow teh US government"). On the other hand, that is really old, so maybe that is par for the course.
I'd feel this would be more compelling if they found villages, numerous women in armor, battle damage on numerous skeletons, artwork, and more. A collection of 4 people could have been a rich family cosplaying... but then my standards may be unreasonable considering how old it is.