Rise of #MeTooBots: scientists develop AI to detect harassment in emails:
Artificial intelligence programmers are developing bots that can identify digital bullying and sexual harassment.
Known as "#MeTooBots" after the high-profile movement that arose after allegations against the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the bots can monitor and flag communications between colleagues and are being introduced by companies around the world.
Bot-makers say it is not easy to teach computers what harassment looks like, with its linguistic subtleties and grey lines.
[...] The bot uses an algorithm trained to identify potential bullying, including sexual harassment, in company documents, emails and chat. Data is analysed for various indicators that determine how likely it is to be a problem, with anything the AI reads as being potentially problematic then sent to a lawyer or HR manager to investigate.
Exactly what indicators are deemed red flags remains a company secret, but Leib said the bot looked for anomalies in the language, frequency or timing of communication patterns across weeks, while constantly learning how to spot harassment.
Leib believes other industries could also benefit. "There's a lot of interest from clients across sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals," he said.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 04, @08:22PM
Adults whining about bullying? What. The. Entire. Fuck.
Bullying is something legitimate to address when you're talking about children who can not be reasonably expected to know how to deal with life yet. It's not a legitimate term to even apply to adults.
As adults, someone saying mean shit to you at work is either completely valid to make criticism of your work or them being an unprofessional asshole. The latter, by all means pass it up the foodchain. The former though isn't only not bullying, it's something that should absolutely be done. If you're screwing the pooch, you need to be told and correct that shit. If they're wrong, you need to tell them why they're wrong so they can square their own shit away.
In short, Grow the hell up, princess.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 04, @08:32PM
Hooray AI overlords!
I much prefer keeping these policing matters in human hands. We already have laws against harassment, employees can save emails as evidence in court.
We are driving off the dystopian cliff, but greedy fuckers are pushing it forward because dictators are paying a premium for this level of control. As usual we are distracted from the real issues by media polarization. Conservatives think liberals want to censor them, and liberals are flooded with trolling racism and nazi support to keep them mad and the illusion intact. Meanwhile these surveillance systems are rolled out, programs implemented, control solidified.
Pair control of information (media) with real world control systems and it becomes simple to control the narrative. Protests are derailed, unrest quelled, and the final outcome will be bloody revolution as every option for peaceful change is taken away. Just look at Hong Kong, and the pipeline protests in the US. Popular platforms yanked videos, people targeted for harassment. Fascism 2.0