from the in-memoriam dept.
Python 2.7 Reaches End of Life After 20 Years of Development:
As of January 1st, 2020, Python 2.7 has officially reached the end of life and will no longer receive security updates, bug fixes, or other improvements going forward.
Released in 2000, Python 2.7 has been used by developers, administrators, and security professionals for 20 years. While Python 3 was released in 2006, due to the number of users continuing to use 2.7, the Python team decided to support both development branches.
Originally slated to be retired in 2015, the development team pushed the sunset of Python 2.7 to 2020.
To focus on Python 3 and increase the speed of its development and bug fixes, the development team has now sunset Python 2.7 and the team recommends that all users upgrade to Python 3 to continue receiving important updates.
"We are volunteers who make and take care of the Python programming language. We have decided that January 1, 2020, will be the day that we sunset Python 2. That means that we will not improve it anymore after that day, even if someone finds a security problem in it. You should upgrade to Python 3 as soon as you can."
RIP
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Sunday January 05, @01:43PM
I'm sure that python 2 will keep getting security updates for a few years yet, from vendors who provide long term support versions of Linux that came with python 2. E.g., Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 came with python 2, and will be supported until the end of June 2024. The newer Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 comes with both python 2 and python 3, and support for that will end in May 2029, almost ten years from now.
Therefore, updates for python 2 are most likely going to continue coming in the foreseeable future, except that they will come from a different upstream source.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday January 05, @02:19PM (4 children)
There are untold millions of lines of existing Python 2.7, doing all kinds of things.
The incorrect assumption that all this can be upgraded — or even that the people who know how it works are are still working in the same places, or on the same tasks, or even alive — is just another example of why the move to an incompatible language model was just about the worst choice that could have been made.
And no, it doesn't make sense to just use some automated tool to move much of this stuff around. Complex systems require extensive testing. Disrupting working, complex systems merely to assuage the deprecation fever of semi-competent developers is, as Monty Python would have said, "right out."
Devs: when you upgrade something, leave the existing functionality in place unless there is literally no way to do so. If you need new functionality, fine, write new functions in. If you need new data structures, fine, add new data structures. If you don't do this, you haven't provided an upgrade, you've simply broken your product.
Don't make other people pay for your initial lack of vision. There's no better way to wave a flag signaling your own incompetence.
As far as Python 3 goes, with the understanding firmly in mind that it is not actually Python, it's okay for new projects (although one should certainly keep in mind that the Python developers might get stupid again and blow off the language now that they have a history of doing so); but there remains no reason at all to move existing Python 2.7 projects, unless you have a security concern (and of course, if they hadn't been so stupid as to abandon the actual Python language, you wouldn't have those.) Many language usage instances are not web-facing.
--
Reality is that thing which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 05, @02:35PM
You hit the nail on the head, which is why I've moved all my code to Go, a language created by a real company with a real track record of supporting its products indefinitely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 05, @02:36PM (1 child)
Nobody ever should have used a language made by people who thought it was a good idea to make whitespace significant.
As someone who doesn't use Python but does have to tolerate programs written in it, the incompatibility between 2 and 3 is a constant nuisance. They should have changed the name at least, so that programs don't make different assumptions about what "python" means.
Annoying as Java can be, they got this right. There have been many changes to the language, and none of them break things.
Even perl handled this better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 05, @02:45PM
It never ceases to amaze me that people think that Python is in any way acceptable for serious work. The white space is one issue, the near complete lack of meaningful error messages is another and that doesn't even take into account the mess that is typing. The people behind the language ought to be flogged in the nearest town square as a service to people that use computers.
I see various excuses as to why the language is the way it is, but by the time the language was originally formulated, they already should have known what a bad idea it was. And it should have been allowed to die decades ago as it's just a pain.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Sunday January 05, @02:50PM
At some point you're no longer being pragmatic, instead you're demanding indefinite ongoing support for FORTRAN 77.
If the py27 code is stable enough to not have warranted an upgrade since 2008, it's probably stable enough to run on an old stack without active support.