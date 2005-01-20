from the better-living-through-technology dept.
Sander Huijen has an interesting couple of posts detailing how he solved the dilemma of whether he closed the garage door when he left using an ESP32 and a Raspberry-Pi.
I'm in a good position that I can rent a house with a garage. The garage even has an electric door with remote control. Every now and then, after I've left the house, I can't quite remember if I've closed the garage door. I guess it's one of those "did I lock the door?" or "did I turn the gas off?" situations. I probably did, I just can't quite remember.
Because I'm in a rental house, I'm not allowed to change anything to it without the owner's permission. So hacking the garage door opener electronics is out of the question, unfortunately.
Since I usually think about the garage door when I'm not even that far from home (but far enough to not want to turn around if unnecessary), I decided that all I need is to know whether it's closed or not. And that part is easy without having too much impact on the structural integrity of the house (and so can be achieved without permission).
I used a SparkFun "The Thing" ESP32 device with a few external components, mainly a 2400mAh Li-Po battery and a reed switch. The idea is to put the reed switch in a position that it closes when the door is closed. It's hooked up between a GPIO pin with an internal pull-up resistor and ground. This means that the GPIO input is LOW when the door is closed, and HIGH when the door is open.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday January 05, @04:15PM (1 child)
From a purely practical perspective, $20ish for a cheap standalone wifi webcam and drop a liveview icon on your phone's desktop should achieve the same thing for less I would think.
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Sunday January 05, @04:22PM
I wait until I have seen the garage door completely close before I drive away. Surely the author of the article / contraption thought of this?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Sunday January 05, @04:21PM
... or he could just have put like a small webcam on the tripod in the garage, that way he could sit all day at work looking at it to make sure the garage door is still closed.
That said what good is it to know the door isn't closed if you can't do anything about it, besides going home and closing it -- which may or may not be an option. That thing needs like some kind of device, probably with an actuator that can remote open and close the door (what could possibly go wrong when someone hacks into the machine that he also decided to hook up to the wifi and web).