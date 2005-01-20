Landry's, a U.S. restaurant chain and property owner has disclosed that they were infected with a point-of-sale (POS) malware that allowed attackers to steal customer's credit card information.

Landry's owns and operates over 600 restaurants, with 60 well-known brands such as Landry's Seafood, Chart House, Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Claim Jumper, Morton's The Steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick's, Mastro's Restaurant, Rainforest Cafe, Del Frisco's Grill, and many more.

In a "Notice of Data Breach", Landry's has disclosed that an unauthorized user was detected on their systems and after completing an investigation it was discovered that POS malware was present on their systems between March 13, 2019, and October 17, 2019. At some locations, the malware may have been installed as early as January 18, 2019.

This POS malware could have been used under "rare circumstances" to steal customer's credit card information including cardholder name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code