from the on-a-lighter-note dept.
Climate change hope for hydrogen fuel:
A tiny spark in the UK's hydrogen revolution has been lit – at a university campus near Stoke-on-Trent. Hydrogen fuel is a relatively green alternative to alternatives that produce greenhouse gases. The natural gas supply at Keele University is being blended with 20% hydrogen in a trial that's of national significance. Adding the hydrogen will reduce the amount of CO2 that's being produced through heating and cooking. Critics fear hydrogen will prove too expensive for mass usage, but supporters of the technology have high hopes.
But the only product of burning hydrogen is water.
As a fuel, hydrogen functions in much the same way as natural gas. So staff in the university canteen say cooking on the 20% hydrogen blend has made no difference to their cooking regime. The project – known as HyDeploy - is the UK's first live trial of hydrogen in a modern gas network. Keele was chosen because it has a private gas system. Its hydrogen is produced in an electrolyser - a device that splits water (H2O) into its constituents: hydrogen and oxygen. The machine is located in a glossy green shipping container in the corner of the university's sports field.
The gas distribution firm Cadent, which is leading the project, says that if a 20% blend were to be rolled out across Britain, it would reduce emissions of CO2 by six million tonnes - equivalent to taking 2.5 million cars off the road.
The hydrogen could be generated pollution-free by using surplus wind power at night to split water molecules using electrolysis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 06, @07:08AM
'could'...however, the current predominate hydrogen production method is steam methane reforming...and having worked in a place where large amounts of hydrogen was stored and used, and remembering the necessarily anal precautions taken about storing the stuff, I worry about how 'simple' they're trying to make this all sound....and there isn't a word of truth about my teenage self almost blowing up part of the house when my hydrogen generation and storage for my DIY hydrogen torch got a wee bit out of hand....and out of the storage tank.