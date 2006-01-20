from the let's-see-it-in-action dept.
Bosch thinks its new lidar system is the breakthrough self-driving cars need:
Bosch, the German supplier that's responsible for building so many car-related components, won't be left out of the self-driving car discussion. Instead, it wants to help shape the conversation.
On Thursday, the company revealed the first information on its new lidar system. Lidar, a laser-based tool that gives autonomous cars "sight," so to speak, is by far the most popular tool for companies to use for self-driving cars. The one major exception remains Tesla, which believes an array of cameras, sensors and radar will be enough.
Bosch said its lidar system is advanced enough to work in both highway and city driving scenarios. Most importantly, it'll work in concert with cameras and radar as the German company wants to create the highest level of safety when it comes to self-driving cars. Lidar fills a "sensor gap," Bosch believes.
The company didn't provide too many details on the system ahead of more information at CES 2020, but promised the system can detect anything near or far away -- even a rock in the road. Giving the car enough to time to calculate what it needs to do, be it brake, steer or something else, is essential and power lidar gives it the opportunity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 07, @01:00AM (2 children)
They bought out direct-injection tech from Fiat when Fiat was in financial deep-shit, and then continued development and brought in the market.
They sold ignition control system to automakers, spreading the lie of "clean diesel."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 07, @01:06AM (1 child)
And shitty spark plugs
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 07, @01:29AM
Krauts suck with electric shits.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 07, @01:10AM
Bosch, Tesla, Lidar, Sensors, etc. Several bunches of brains are reaching for the golden ring with several different technologies. Some will win, most will lose, but the consumer will win in the end.
Think of that next time Disney, AT&T, Exxon Mobile, T-mobile, or Sprint want to buy another company. Or worse, merge with one of their own size or larger.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday January 07, @01:35AM (1 child)
Try it in a country with real winters, snow that you can not see 10 feet in front of you. Laser beams will not cut it, either literally or figuratively. Driving a heavy truck through that, your only option is to follow the tracks of the vehicle in front of you and trust your instincts. Because sometimes experience == instincts.
Same thing with sleet, ice, hail, dust storms, and all the other wonders of North American weather. German winters? Give me a break.
Thought of the day: Thanks to systemd, even linux isn't linux any more.
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Tuesday January 07, @01:45AM
Crossed the Continental Divide on I-90 in January a couple of winters ago (in my car). -12F when we left Missoula and -20F when we got to Bismarck early the next morning. The "fast" lane was empty of traffic, but buried in 10-12" of snow. Sensibly, I stayed with trucks, at their choice of reduced speed and we all made safely across to the plains.
I would never have allowed a computer to make that crossing.