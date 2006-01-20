Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Chrome Extension Stealing Cryptocurrency Keys and Passwords

posted by janrinok on Monday January 06, @11:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the safe-as-houses-said-the-little-piggies dept.
Security

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow1337:

A malicious Chrome extension surreptitiously steals Ethereum keys and passwords:

A Google Chrome extension was caught injecting JavaScript code on web pages to steal passwords and private keys from cryptocurrency wallets and cryptocurrency portals.

The extension is named Shitcoin Wallet (Chrome extension ID: ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn), and was launched last month, on December 9.

According to an introductory blog post, Shitcoin Wallet lets users manage Ether (ETH) coins, but also Ethereum ERC20-based tokens -- tokens usually issued for ICOs (initial coin offerings).

Users can install the Chrome extension and manage ETH coins and ERC20 tokens from within their browser, or they can install a Windows desktop app, if they want to manage their funds from outside a browser's riskier environment.

However, the wallet app wasn't what it promised to be.

Original Submission


«  SpaceX to Become World's Largest Satellite Operator; Launch @ 2020-01-07 02:19 UTC (01-06 21:19 ET)
Chrome Extension Stealing Cryptocurrency Keys and Passwords | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 06, @11:44PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 06, @11:44PM (#940427)

    It's a special breed of stupid cunt who trusts their money (even play money) to something called "Shitcoin Wallet".

(1)