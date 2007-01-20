from the chips-ahoy dept.
AMD has announced its new Ryzen 4000-series mobile APUs for laptops, including 8-core parts for both 15W and 45W TDPs. The new chips all support up to 64 GB of LPDDR4X memory.
At the 15W TDP, Ryzen 7 4800U has 8 "7nm" Zen 2 cores (16 threads), and 8 "7nm" Vega graphics compute units (CUs) which perform better than the 11 Vega CUs from the previous generation, due in part to a much higher 1750 MHz clock speed. There is also an 8c/8t/7CU Ryzen 7 4700U, 6c/12t/6CU Ryzen 5 4600U, 6c/6t/6CU Ryzen 5 4500U, and 4c/4t/5CU Ryzen 3 4300U.
At the 45W TDP, Ryzen 7 4800H has 8c/16t at a 2.9 GHz base frequency (compared to 1.8 GHz for the 4800U), but only 7 graphics CUs. Ryzen 5 4600H has 6c/12t with 6 CUs, and the Ryzen 7 4800HS is identical to 4800H except for a lower TDP, and will be an ASUS exclusive chip for the first six months.
At the low end, there are two new Zen-based 15W laptop chips, a 2 core, 4 thread Athlon Gold 3150U, and a 2 core, 2 thread Athlon Silver 3050U.
AMD's 64-core Threadripper 3990X will be available on February 7th for $3,990, double the price of the 32-core TR 3970X. A 48-core version was not mentioned.
AMD has launched Radeon RX 5700M and RX 5600M discrete GPUs for laptops to complement the RX 5500M that was previously launched. A mid-range Radeon RX 5600 XT desktop GPU was also announced.
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and 3970X Review: 24 and 32 Cores on 7nm
Today's launch covers two products: the 24-core TR 3960X and the 32-core TR 3970X. Both of these processors are built from four Zen 2 chiplets paired with a single I/O die, with each chiplet having 6 cores or 8 cores respectively. Both CPUs support 64 PCIe 4.0 lanes, four DDR4-3200 memory channels, and are built on a new sTRX4 socket with a new all-AMD TRX40 chipset.
[...] I have never used the word 'bloodbath' in a review before. It seems messy, violent, and a little bit gruesome. But when we look at the results from the new AMD Threadripper processors, it seems more than appropriate.
[...] AMD has scored wins across almost all of our benchmark suite. In anything embarrassingly parallel it rules the roost by a large margin (except for our one AVX-512 benchmark). Single threaded performance trails the high-frequency mainstream parts, but it is still very close. Even in memory sensitive workloads, an issue for the previous generation Threadripper parts, the new chiplet design has pushed performance to the next level. These new Threadripper processors win on core count, on high IPC, on high frequency, and on fast memory.
AMD Pre-Announces 64-core Threadripper 3990X: Time To Open Your Wallet
Ever since AMD announced its latest enterprise platform, Rome, and the EPYC 7002 series, one question that high-end desktop users have been wondering is when the 64-core hardware will filter down into more mainstream markets. White today AMD is announcing their Threadripper 3000 platform with 24-core and 32-core processors, the other part of AMD's announcement today is that yes, they will be selling 64-core hardware to the masses, in the form of the Threadripper 3990X.
AMD isn't giving too many details away just yet. As we predicted, there was room at the top of AMD's naming strategy to expose more Threadripper hardware: one does not simply stop as the 3970X being the most powerful processor, and the 3990X will certainly take the mantle. AMD is announcing today that the 3990X will have 64 cores, 128 threads, and will have the full 256 MB of L3 cache.
Previously: 64-Core AMD Threadripper CPUs Suggested by Release of Cooler
AMD Announces 3rd-Generation Threadripper CPUs, Ryzen 9 3950X available on November 25th, and More
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 07, @02:25PM
Meanwhile, Intel announced that Olympic athletes could jump far. Also, AMD showed the best CPU Intel has available (dual xeon platinum 8280) was slower than the 3990x despite using twice the power and costing 5x as much.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 07, @02:57PM
Say... that 64-core unit costs considerably less than a new, base-model Mac Pro. Likely ya could build quite a machine with it and still stay under that cost...
..interesting... 😊
--
(√(-shit))²
Shit just got real
(Score: 2) by EEMac on Tuesday January 07, @03:20PM
The low-power "U" parts have 4-8 physical cores?! It's a great time to be alive!