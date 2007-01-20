AMD has announced its new Ryzen 4000-series mobile APUs for laptops, including 8-core parts for both 15W and 45W TDPs. The new chips all support up to 64 GB of LPDDR4X memory.

At the 15W TDP, Ryzen 7 4800U has 8 "7nm" Zen 2 cores (16 threads), and 8 "7nm" Vega graphics compute units (CUs) which perform better than the 11 Vega CUs from the previous generation, due in part to a much higher 1750 MHz clock speed. There is also an 8c/8t/7CU Ryzen 7 4700U, 6c/12t/6CU Ryzen 5 4600U, 6c/6t/6CU Ryzen 5 4500U, and 4c/4t/5CU Ryzen 3 4300U.

At the 45W TDP, Ryzen 7 4800H has 8c/16t at a 2.9 GHz base frequency (compared to 1.8 GHz for the 4800U), but only 7 graphics CUs. Ryzen 5 4600H has 6c/12t with 6 CUs, and the Ryzen 7 4800HS is identical to 4800H except for a lower TDP, and will be an ASUS exclusive chip for the first six months.

At the low end, there are two new Zen-based 15W laptop chips, a 2 core, 4 thread Athlon Gold 3150U, and a 2 core, 2 thread Athlon Silver 3050U.

AMD's 64-core Threadripper 3990X will be available on February 7th for $3,990, double the price of the 32-core TR 3970X. A 48-core version was not mentioned.

AMD has launched Radeon RX 5700M and RX 5600M discrete GPUs for laptops to complement the RX 5500M that was previously launched. A mid-range Radeon RX 5600 XT desktop GPU was also announced.

