Puerto Rican Natural Wonder, Punta Ventana, Collapses Amid 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake:
One of Puerto Rico's iconic natural wonders — a soaring stone arch along the southern coast known as Punta Ventana or Window Point — collapsed early Monday as a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the island.
Denniza Colon, a 22-year-old resident of Guayanilla, said she went by the area Monday morning and was shocked to find the arch, a place that she visited frequently as a child, had simply vanished.
"This is really sad," she said in a telephone interview. "It was one of the biggest tourism draws of Guayanilla."
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of 3.2 million, has been jolted by a series of earthquakes that began on Dec. 28 and have been concentrated along the southern part of the island.
[...] Monday's tremor was the largest yet, striking at 6:32 a.m. local time and knocking several homes off their foundations and causing rockslides along some roads. Puerto Rico's Energy Authority said two substations, in Guánica and Yauco, had been affected and power was out in some areas of the island. However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.
Also covered at The New York Times.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Tuesday January 07, @06:07PM
Even higher magnitude quakes have hit nearby at 6.4.
Per the USGS [usgs.gov],
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Tuesday January 07, @06:16PM (1 child)
My personal view is it would cease to be a "natural wonder" if it was repaired artificially, but that might not stop it being the tourist-draw it previously was. Some metal girders dressed with bits of the rock that fell, I wonder how feasible that would be as a repair in that coastal environment. What would the rock weigh? How would you attach it? What would it cost?
So, did you hear about Bill Murray's new movie about the life of Elvis Presley? It's called Hound Dog Day.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday January 07, @06:38PM
You're touching on something that huge debates surrounding it and constant political squabling within certain organizations.
The US Park services call it the "untrammeled" debate based on the language used in the 1964 Wildnerness act. Where the literal meaning of untrammeled is somewhat obvious: "unmolested by man", and parks should preserve a free and open state of nature. But it has raised big questions, like "If you cut a trail so that people can experience nature, are you destroying it by allowing the destructive force of tourists?" and "If ranchers rounded up and wiped out all the gray wolves in yellowstone before the act, are we 'interfering' with nature to reintroduce them?" or even "Well now this invasive species is integrating with the ecosystem, is that natural?"
And overall I've been pretty happy with the choices the park services ended up making, but there's always been and there will always be a complex and not intuitive demarcation problem in natural vs artificial.