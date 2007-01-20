Stories
US to Restrict Export of AI Technology for Image Analysis

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 07, @07:53PM   Printer-friendly
Security

I spy, with my little satellite AI, something beginning with 'North American image-analysis code embargo':

The US government has placed software designed to train neural networks to analyse satellite images under new export controls in a bid to prevent foreign adversaries using said code.

The decision, made by Uncle Sam's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), is effective today. Vendors shipping software subject to the controls – in that the applications help machine learning systems annotate satellite images in a particular way – will have to apply for a license to sell their products to customers outside of the US and Canada.

"Items warrant control for export because the items may provide a significant military or intelligence advantage to the United States or because foreign policy reasons justify control," the BIS said.

Hah!

