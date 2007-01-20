Zaosong Zheng, a graduate student at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, was arrested December 10 as he was attempting to fly from Boston to Beijing with stolen biological specimens in his luggage. He planned to take the vials of cancer cells to Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital in China, according to The New York Times.

Prosecutors stated in court documents that the incident seems to be part of a larger effort to steal material from the lab where Zheng worked and bring it to China, the Times reports. Zheng's roommate, also a researcher, told FBI agents that two labmates of Zheng had succeeded in getting specimens to China. "[I]t appears to have been a coordinated crime, with likely involvement by the Chinese government," the prosecutors allege in the court filings.