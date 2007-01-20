from the what-would-you-do? dept.
Backdoors and Breaches incident response card game makes tabletop exercises fun:
There's a new, fun way to run a realistic incident response tabletop exercise, and it's called Backdoors and Breaches. Inspired by Dungeons and Dragons (B&B instead of D&D), the game includes a pack of custom playing cards and a 20-sided die. Five to six people can play it in as little as 15 to 20 minutes.
The card deck comes from the folks at pentesting firm Black Hills, who sent us a review deck and walked us through how to play. It's a simple concept, easy to play, and looks like a fun way to run a tabletop exercise.
[...] Unlike some tabletop exercises that can take months to prepare and last for days, Backdoors and Breaches makes it simple to role-play thousands of possible security incidents, and to do so even as a weekly exercise. The game can be played just by blue teamers but could also involve a member of the legal team, management, or a member of the public relations team. The ideal game involves no more than six players to ensure that everyone is engaged and participating. "This game can be played every Thursday at lunch," Blanchard tells CSO.
If the upside of the B&B card deck is the ability to instantly create thousands of scenarios from generic attack methods, the downside is that it lacks cards for specific industries, or company-specific issues. Black Hills plans for expansion decks in 2020, including one for industrial control system (ICS) security and another for web application security.
[...] While obviously designed as a marketing tool for their pentesting business, the B&B deck will be useful to many enterprises, as well as schools and universities, who Blanchard says have shown great interest in the card deck.
If companies become more secure as a result of using their card deck? Blanchard says their pentesters would be happy with that. "We want to pentest companies that make us really have to work for it," he says.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 07, @11:58PM (3 children)
No price indicator. No way to order a copy. There is a printable "how to play", but no cards to print (should have been doable if they wanted to). I guess you have to show up at one of these events and "get lucky" or something. Room and plans for many expansions. OK so they are just like D&D then ...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 08, @12:00AM (2 children)
OK there was a link (more info at the bottom), where you give them all your info and they get back to you later. So are they trying to scam you out of your info or launch a kickstarter (or both) ...
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday January 08, @12:11AM
Both. It´s the internet age. It´s always a scam for your info and a scam for money - if not yours, than investors.
Thought of the day: Trust both business and the government to do the right thing - but only after they´ve tried everything else.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday January 08, @12:26AM
Maybe that is part of the game. The first lesson.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by barbara hudson on Wednesday January 08, @12:09AM (1 child)
Seriously, they purposefully picked a name that´s offensive. Sure, they´ll get some publicity from the name, but try walking around the office suggesting you get together with a few other co-workers for some «breaching and penteration testing of their back doors» and see how that goes.
Thought of the day: Trust both business and the government to do the right thing - but only after they´ve tried everything else.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 08, @12:29AM
Let's let the market decide what the right thing is, rather than the perpetually offended.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]