Lenovo always seems to have a couple CES products that think totally outside the box, but this is more literal than I'm used to. On the cover of the 13.3-inch ThinkBook Plus is a secondary 10.8-inch e-ink display "on which users can create illustrations and diagrams with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen and receive essential notifications when the lid is closed allowing them to stay focused during meetings."

...

Aside from the e-ink display, the ThinkBook Plus is a fairly straightforward 13.3-inch ultraportable business laptop.

-Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor

-Integrated Intel UHD graphics

-8GB or 16GB of memory

-256GB or 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD

-Full HD display with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage

-Power button with integrated fingerprint reader, webcam privacy shutter and TPM 2.0 for security