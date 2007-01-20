20/01/07/1447247 story
Which is larger? Yours, or mine? Australia or the United States of America, that is. With the bushfires in Australia out of control incinerating large swathes of the country a map was produced to visually depict how widespread the fires are. For emphasis the map was overlaid on top of America to give people an idea of the scope of the problem Australia is dealing with. Americans responded with disbelief that Australia was just as large as the USA. People were also in shock over how large an area, measured by size of US states, are currently burning. Responses on social media show how shocked and dumbfounded people were learning this.
- Area of Australia = 7.692 million km2
- Area of USA, excluding Alaska = 7.653 million km2
Here is the image under discussion.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday January 08, @07:12AM (5 children)
They no longer teach geography in school. It became "social studies". I had a really old teacher who would give us blank maps to fill in states and countries, nobody else did that. Now I imagine social studies have been replaced by something to do with social justice.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @07:28AM (2 children)
And.. the much larger African fires are not mentioned by the fake news at all. There are literally fires that span the east-west axis of Africa right now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @07:42AM (1 child)
You get news when Australia burns because Australia is considered a "western country".
You also get news and boycotts when Indonesia burns because they produce palm oil - a huge competitor to soybean oil (which doesn't get as much boycotts even though the Amazon is being cleared and burned to plant soybeans, maybe because it's harder to sell US soybeans and soybean oil to China for some reason... ).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @08:10AM
If that is when I "get news", when is it that you "get news"? And how do they differ? Make a journal out of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @07:37AM
Even the people I know who took geography or relatively well-informed were taken aback by it. I think it is because of two reasons. The first is that the standard projection used on maps is the Mercator projection. That has the well-known effect of making landmasses closer to the poles appear larger. Since Australia is closer to the equator and the Continental U.S. is closer to the poles, the latter will appear larger on the map. The second cause I think is at play here is most people don't hear about Australia very much, so whatever picture they have of it is bound to physically shrink because if it were large and important, we'd hear about it more.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday January 08, @08:03AM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @07:27AM (2 children)
Seriously. It does look like the entire country is in flames.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @07:33AM
Population is much smaller and population density much more constrained. Just simple division tells us there is one aussie per 100 footy fields, whereas people in the ‘states only get 5 football fields of space. Not accounting livable land mass.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Wednesday January 08, @08:15AM
https://www.smh.com.au/environment/weather/alarming-us-map-of-australian-bushfires-explained-20131025-2w6vi.html [smh.com.au]
So, the map makes it look like that, but that isn't the "whole picture." :P