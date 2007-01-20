from the literally-gaming-the-traffic dept.
The Verge, Techcrunch, and the BBC report on Sony unveiling a (EV, what else?) concept car at the CES tech show. From The Verge:
Sony just made what might be one of the biggest surprise announcements at this year's CES[*]: a car. Called the Sony Vision-S, it's an electric concept sedan that is meant to showcase the Japanese tech conglomerate's many different strengths, from entertainment products to camera sensors and more.
In fact, the Vision-S features 33 different sensors inside and outside of the car, multiple widescreen displays, 360 audio, and always-on connectivity, with some pieces coming from industry players like BlackBerry and Bosch. It's also powered by a "newly-designed EV platform" — which appears to have been engineered by automotive supplier Magna — that Sony says will be able to power other vehicle types, like SUVs.
[*] CES: Consumer Electronics Show.
As yet, Sony mentioned nothing about the ability to play GTA or even "Need for speed" on it, nor if one could drive it using the new PS5 game controller (for which there are some leaked photos)