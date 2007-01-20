Sony just made what might be one of the biggest surprise announcements at this year's CES[*]: a car. Called the Sony Vision-S, it's an electric concept sedan that is meant to showcase the Japanese tech conglomerate's many different strengths, from entertainment products to camera sensors and more.

In fact, the Vision-S features 33 different sensors inside and outside of the car, multiple widescreen displays, 360 audio, and always-on connectivity, with some pieces coming from industry players like BlackBerry and Bosch. It's also powered by a "newly-designed EV platform" — which appears to have been engineered by automotive supplier Magna — that Sony says will be able to power other vehicle types, like SUVs.