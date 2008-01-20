from the say-cheese dept.
China's lander releases data, high-resolution images of the Moon:
A little more than one year ago, China's Chang'e 4 spacecraft landed on the far side of the Moon. In doing so, it became the first-ever vehicle to make a soft landing on the side of the Moon facing away from Earth.
To mark the one-year anniversary, China released a batch of scientific data and images captured by five scientific payloads aboard the 1.2-ton spacecraft and its small Yutu 2 rover. Since the landing, the rover has driven a little more than 350 meters across the Moon's surface, studying rock formations and taking additional photos. The data was collected over a period of 12 lunar "days," or most of the last year.
The lander itself carried an excellent camera to image its surroundings. Extra sharp with a good color balance, the Terrain Camera was mounted at the top of the lander, with the ability to rotate 360 degrees. Before it died at the end of the first lunar day, this TCAM returned detailed images of the Moon. A helpful Twitter user in France, Techniques Spatiales, converted the camera's imagery into .png files, which can be found here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @01:48AM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday January 09, @02:01AM
When the "light" or near side of the Moon is dark, the "dark" or far side is light. And a side is light/dark once per month. Not that hard to understand, once you realize the Moon is in a tidally locked orbit around the Earth. Just another instance where racism is the product of ignorance and a lack of scientific understanding.
