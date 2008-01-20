Samsung phones and tablets allegedly come with what is being described as "spyware" that communicates with Chinese servers regularly.

A reddit thread that has gone viral includes a closer look at a feature called Device Care and available on all Samsung phones and tablets.

As Samsung itself confirms, the "Storage" module of Device Care is "powered by 360," but no information is provided as to why it phones back home to China.

While Qihoo 360, the company that Samsung points to, has previously been involved in several privacy scandals that included hidden data collection, little is known about what's happening on phones and tablets developed by the South Korean manufacturer.