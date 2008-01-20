from the not-the-first-time dept.
Samsung Devices Allegedly Use Qihoo 360 Spyware to Phone Home to China
Samsung phones and tablets allegedly come with what is being described as "spyware" that communicates with Chinese servers regularly.
A reddit thread that has gone viral includes a closer look at a feature called Device Care and available on all Samsung phones and tablets.
As Samsung itself confirms, the "Storage" module of Device Care is "powered by 360," but no information is provided as to why it phones back home to China.
While Qihoo 360, the company that Samsung points to, has previously been involved in several privacy scandals that included hidden data collection, little is known about what's happening on phones and tablets developed by the South Korean manufacturer.
A fan of Samsung phones has discovered Chinese spyware which is installed by default by Samsung, can't be removed, and for which has been sending packets to Chinese addresses. The storage scanner in the Device Care section of Samsung phones is a mandatory software install protected by the system making it hard to remove. No comment has been made by Samsung about why it includes this spyware in its main line of mobile phones.
Do you packet sniff your phone to find out where it is sending your data?
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Wednesday January 08, @10:18PM
Someone forward this to every Senator, House, and Congress person (AND TRUMP!!!) IMMEDIATELY!!! PLEASE! They will have a field day! If you thought Huawei was bad.... HOLY SHIT!
WTF!!!!!?????!!!????????!?!?!?
(Score: 1) by szopin on Wednesday January 08, @10:33PM
Originally heard about the samsung one from this thread, which also covers bit similar features for cosmo communicator and geminiPDA(you want hw keyboard phone? probably no longer after this? then again you will be able to run debian and sfos on it eventually, which should render this an android rant and irrelevant for proper OS usage):
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 08, @11:19PM
Assuming it's true, spread the news, and Samsung will take it out. Samsung ain't no Huawei.
Samsung pretty much pulled their operation out of China - they have been pouring investment into Vietnam.