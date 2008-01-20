The issue has forced banks who use Travelex's foreign exchange services to stop taking online orders for currency, affecting Sainsbury's Bank, Tesco Bank, Virgin Money and First Direct.

Travelex sites have been offline for a week, with the firm providing foreign exchange services manually in its branches.

The group's customer website carried a message to visitors that online services were down due to "planned maintenance". "The system will be back online shortly," the messages stated.

A message on its corporate website read: "This website is temporarily unavailable while we make upgrades to improve our service to you."

Travelex first revealed the New Year's Eve attack on 2 January, when it sought to assure that no customer data had yet been compromised. It has drafted in IT specialists and cybersecurity experts in an attempt to isolate the virus and get affected systems online, but has been unable to gain access and overthrow the hackers. The Metropolitan police is leading the investigation into the attack.