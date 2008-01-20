from the pen-pushers-are-expensive dept.
Study: More than a third of healthcare costs go to bureaucracy:
U.S. insurers and providers spent more than $800 billion in 2017 on administration, or nearly $2,500 per person – more than four times the per-capita administrative costs in Canada’s single-payer system, a new study finds.
Over one third of all healthcare costs in the U.S. were due to insurance company overhead and provider time spent on billing, versus about 17% spent on administration in Canada, researchers reported in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Cutting U.S. administrative costs to the $550 per capita (in 2017 U.S. dollars) level in Canada could save more than $600 billion, the researchers say.
“The average American is paying more than $2,000 a year for useless bureaucracy,” said lead author Dr. David Himmelstein, a distinguished professor of public health at the City University of New York at Hunter College in New York City and a lecturer at Harvard Medical School in Boston.
“That money could be spent for care if we had a ‘Medicare for all program’,” Himmelstein said.
To calculate the difference in administrative costs between the U.S. and Canadian systems, Himmelstein and colleagues examined Medicare filings made by hospitals and nursing homes. For physicians, the researchers used information from surveys and census data on employment and wages to estimate costs. The Canadian data came from the Canadian Institute for Health Information and an insurance trade association.
When the researchers broke down the 2017 per-capita health administration costs in both countries, they found that insurer overhead accounted for $844 in the U.S. versus $146 in Canada; hospital administration was $933 versus $196; nursing home, home care and hospice administration was $255 versus $123; and physicians’ insurance-related costs were $465 versus $87
They also found there had been a 3.2% increase in U.S. administrative costs since 1999, most of which was ascribed to the expansion of Medicare and Medicaid managed-care plans. Overhead of private Medicare Advantage plans, which now cover about a third of Medicare enrollees, is six-fold higher than traditional Medicare (12.3% versus 2%), they report. That 2% is comparable to the overhead in the Canadian system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @12:59PM
It is working precisely as designed. Once you realize the actual provision of healthcare is not the primary goal of the U.S. healthcare system, all of its failings make perfect sense.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @01:06PM
Why is health insurance included as a healthcare cost? It is still possible to avoid the chargemaster price if you pay cash which is 50-99% cheaper (just don't mention you have insurance if you do, because then they may be contractually obligated to charge you a minimum price).
Also, healthcare != health. Most of these treatments are of extremely dubious value. How else are outcomes similar in Cuba and the US, when in Cuba they have equipment from the 1950s and chronic shortages of every "medicine"? Obviously most of this stuff is unnecessary or harmful. Avoidable medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the US, and life expectancy peaked just before Obamacare took effect. It was just announced it dropped for the 3rd straight year.