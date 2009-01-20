from the yay! dept.
Cancer Mortality Continues Steady Decline, Driven by Progress against Lung Cancer:
The cancer death rate declined by 29% from 1991 to 2017, including a 2.2% drop from 2016 to 2017, the largest single-year drop in cancer mortality ever reported. The news comes from Cancer Statistics, 2020, the latest edition of the American Cancer Society's annual report on cancer rates and trends.
The steady 26-year decline in overall cancer mortality is driven by long-term drops in death rates for the four major cancers -- lung, colorectal, breast, and prostate, although recent trends are mixed. The pace of mortality reductions for lung cancer -- the leading cause of cancer death -- accelerated in recent years (from 2% per year to 4% overall) spurring the record one-year drop in overall cancer mortality. In contrast, progress slowed for colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers.
Let's hope progress accelerates with CRISPR and other new tools.
Journal Reference:
Rebecca L. Siegel, Kimberly D. Miller, Ahmedin Jemal. Cancer statistics, 2020. CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, 2020; DOI: 10.3322/caac.21590
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 09, @04:20PM
But we've got a great many cures to a great many cancers over the years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @04:46PM (9 children)
Kind of a macabre question but suicide alongside death from things like opiates have been sharply increasing. If somebody has cancer and then offs themselves, are they excluded from mortality rates? I mean this seems like something that could have a meaningful impact on these numbers especially if it turns out that those with cancer have a higher than normal rate of suicide or opiate abuse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @04:48PM (1 child)
To put this another way if 5% more people with cancer kill themselves before dying of cancer, would that show a 5% reduced mortality rate from cancer?
To put this another way if 5% more people with cancer kill themselves before dying of cancer, would that show a 5% reduced mortality rate from cancer?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @04:53PM
Correct, more people are dying of poisonings, etc in middle age instead of cancer at a later age:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2756187 [jamanetwork.com]
Btw, The cancer stats also leave out skin cancer :0.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 09, @04:52PM (6 children)
Then you'd expect to find similar decrease in heart disease, accidents, and respiratory diseases, the other major sources in all-cause mortality, and you don't. The relative drop is unique to cancer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @04:55PM (5 children)
Then how is all-cause mortality increasing while cancer mortality is decreasing? In fact, other causes of death must be rising even faster than cancer is decreasing.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 09, @05:00PM (4 children)
Accidents are up 4.2%, Alzheimers and Diabetes are up 2% each, the flu is up 6 fucking percent, suicide is up 5%.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @05:12PM (3 children)
Yes, so you agree that if the stats say people are dying earlier of other stuff they cannot die later due to cancer.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 09, @05:14PM (2 children)
What exactly is your hypothesis? Cancer cases were up but cancer deaths are down. You're being silly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @05:18PM
My hypothesis is that if people die from something else first they are unable to die from cancer. Do you need to check the statistical significance on that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @05:21PM
Also, cancer incidence has also been dropping since the early 1990s when they figured out the huge effect they could have on the stats with prostate screening.
(Score: 1) by VacuumTube on Thursday January 09, @05:13PM
I wonder how much lower the overall cancer death rate would be if everyone could afford available treatments?