from the noscript dept.
From ZDNet:
Around half of the websites that use WebAssembly, a new web technology, use it for malicious purposes, according to academic research published last year.
WebAssembly is a low-level bytecode language that was created after a joint collaboration between all major browser vendors.
[...] However, while the vast majority of samples were used for legitimate purposes, two categories of Wasm code stood out as inherently malicious.
The first category was WebAssembly code used for cryptocurrency-mining. These types of Wasm modules were often found on hacked sites, part of so-called cryptojacking (drive-by mining) attacks.
The second category referred to WebAssembly code packed inside obfuscated Wasm modules that intentionally hid their content. These modules, the research team said, were found [as] part of malvertising campaigns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @08:14PM
Web assembly was *never* about speeding up the web and always about being able to run obfuscated code. If anyone thought bad actors wouldn't try to run obfuscated code, they probably shouldn't be in IT.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RamiK on Thursday January 09, @08:26PM
Ask anyone using uMatrix and we'll tell you 90% of Javascript is used for malicious purposes.
Incidentally, the remaining 10% is for dumb ones.
compiling...