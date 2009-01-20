from the tough-row-to-hoe dept.
Digital Rights/Restrictions Management (DRM) technologies affecting new tractors are behind the continuing rise in popularity of the models. Particularly in the midwest, farmers are finding that 40-year-old tractors do the job with less trouble and expense.
Tractors manufactured in the late 1970s and 1980s are some of the hottest items in farm auctions across the Midwest these days — and it's not because they're antiques.
Cost-conscious farmers are looking for bargains, and tractors from that era are well-built and totally functional, and aren't as complicated or expensive to repair as more recent models that run on sophisticated software.
"It's a trend that's been building. It's been interesting in the last couple years, which have been difficult for ag, to see the trend accelerate," said Greg Peterson, the founder of Machinery Pete, a farm equipment data company in Rochester with a website and TV show.
Previously;
Reeducating Legislators on the Right to Repair (2019)
John Deere Just Swindled Farmers Out of Their Right to Repair (2018)
US Copyright Office Says People Have the Right to Hack their Own Cars' Software (2015)
An Anonymous Coward offers the following:
Car owners and security experts can tinker with automobile software without incurring US copyright liability, according to newly issued guidelines that were opposed by the auto industry.
The Library of Congress, which oversees the US Copyright Office, agreed with fair use advocates who argued that vehicle owners are entitled to modify their cars, which often involves altering software.
Automakers including General Motors and other vehicle manufacturers such as Deere & Co opposed the rules. They said vehicle owners could visit authorized repair shops for changes they may need to undertake.
Wired has published a long article about how the farming equipment manufacturer John Deere has just swindled farmers out of their right to repair their own equipment. Basically the manufacturer was allowed to write the agreement governing access to the firmware embedded in the farming equipment.
Farmers have been some of the strongest allies in the ongoing battle to make it easier for everyone to fix their electronics. This week, though, a powerful organization that's supposed to lobby on behalf of farmers in California has sold them out by reaching a watered-down agreement that will allow companies like John Deere to further cement their repair monopolies.
Farmers around the country have been hacking their way past the software locks that John Deere and other manufacturers put on tractors and other farm equipment, and the Farm Bureau lobbying organization has thus far been one of the most powerful to put its weight behind right to repair legislation, which would require manufacturers to sell repair parts, make diagnostic tools and repair information available to the public, and would require manufacturers to provide a way to get around proprietary software locks that are designed to prevent repair.
Motherboard also covered the topic about how farmer lobbyists sold out their farmers and helped enshrine John Deere's maintenance monopoly.
Last year dozens of 'Right to Repair' bills were introduced throughout the US, but defeated. Maybe this time its time has come.
Right to Repair bills, designed to foster competition in the repair industry, require manufacturers to allow repair, and even provide manuals, diagnosic software, and parts. Manufacturers oppose these laws as it can cost them more to address devices repaired by third parties, because repairs are a source of revenue, and because repaired items are less likely to be replaced with new ones.
[O]ne of the most effective anti-repair tactics is to spread FUD about the supposed security risks of independent repairs.
Without a concerted and coordinated effort to counteract this tactic, legislators receive primarily well-heeled opposing views, and vote accordingly.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @10:02PM (1 child)
Digital restrictions management denies users their freedoms and, in these cases, leads to planned obsolescence and waste. Everyone should have a Right to Repair. It's like inputting a hole into a rubber mat and then inserting your manhood into the floor sandwich. Is it rape, or is it Controlling a Swept Object?
Likewise, we must also insist on Free Software.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday January 09, @10:15PM
Well, if that manhood is the one from the manufacturer, then it may be a good move. We can then all walk on that rubber mat and trample the manhood into proper proportions, flat, wide and elongated, just like the mat itself. And, of course, he has no right to repair. So that will prevent any further procreation of no-right-repair manhoods from that specific manufacturer.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Thursday January 09, @10:15PM
I am finding a similar thing with cars as well. As cars get more and more complex and hard to repair, not to mention more and more hard to debug/fix without expensive factory "debug software", more and more people are going for older cars.
The number of problems my colleagues have with new cars from "reliable brands", like BMW and Audi is mad. Loads of odd software/sensor/electrical errors, including one guys Porsche cabrio that randomly decided to open its roof in the middle of the night. This being the UK, it was pouring with rain overnight, so in the morning he went out to a soaked interior. That had to go back for a firmware update, but the car was out of warranty, so it cost a good chunk of change for the repair, and to try to salvage the interior.
My cabrio roof is manual, so I never have to worry about such an event, for example. And the above problems are without DRM even. I don't think cars have DRM (yet, I've not come across it), but I expect that one day they will do that too, making cars complete black boxes.
My newest car is 2004, and that does do random things, such as the radio turning on full blast randomly on some nights (only symptom was a dead battery in the morning, until my neighbours knocked on my door at 3am and complained about the car radio). and the windows sometimes randomly winding down (only when I am driving though, never when the alarm is on). On an old car I could just trace the wires, check the fuses, see if there is a short, or what is going on, but the window switches are not simply wires, but are IC's connected to the car message bus, so god knows what is triggering the motors to wind down or the radio to turn on randomly.
Turns out the radio is a known firmware bug, which can't be updated as the car is out of warranty, which is frustrating. The "fix" is to put a blank CD in the drive. So it plays silence for 20 mins, then turns off. This tends to not drain the battery too much, and doesn't disturb the neighbours. However, the radio being proprietary/integrated in the car message bus, I can't just replace it with a single-DIN aftermarket radio like in the old cars.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday January 09, @10:16PM (1 child)
Why aren't they financing domestic fabrication of low cost simple reliable tractors?
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday January 09, @10:19PM
That's an interesting question. Why is nobody putting out simpler tractors?
Would need to see the data; maybe things like this story are incomplete. Perhaps enough someones are buying into the newer tractors that they're still making serious bank off them, and its only the small farms that can't afford them.
This is just guessing for the kind of thing having more data about the whole problem might show.