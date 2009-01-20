Stories
Researcher Promoting Red Meat, Sugar Failed to Disclose Industry Ties—Again

posted by martyb on Thursday January 09, @11:43PM
from the where's-the-beef? dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Researcher promoting red meat, sugar failed to disclose industry ties—again:

A controversial researcher known for bucking the well-established dietary advice that people should limit their sugar and red meat intake has, once again, failed to disclose his financial ties to the food industry.

Epidemiologist Bradley Johnston failed to report funding from a research agency backed by the beef industry when he published a high-profile review on red meat consumption, according to the journal that published the review last year, Annals of Internal Medicine. The review concluded that consumers should continue—not reduce—their consumption of red and processed meats, which has been fiercely criticized by nutrition experts.

Annals issued a correction on the review last week, updating the review's accompanying disclosure forms.

In the correction notice, Annals editors stated that Johnston's industry-linked grant money was specifically for studying saturated and polyunsaturated fats. The Washington Post reported further detail on the grant money, saying that Johnston and his former employer Dalhousie University received $76,863 to conduct a new meta-analysis on saturated fat.

That grant money came from AgriLife Research, a part of Texas A&M University that is partially funded by the beef industry. According to Patrick Stover, vice-chancellor and dean of AgriLife, the Texas research agency received more than $2 million in funding from the beef industry in 2019 alone.

Stover was also a co-author on the Annals study with Johnston, along with an international team of researchers. Stover has since hired Johnston as an associate professor of community health and epidemiology at Texas A&M.

All of this raises questions about whether Johnston had an agenda to downplay the health risks of red and processed meats—which can be high in saturated fats.

Are any researchers on diet less tied to monied interests?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @11:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @11:48PM (#941681)

    Shouldn't doctors and professors attached to a university hospital have to announce a conflict? I mean if they figure out cheap unpatentable ways to cure diseases the organization paying them will suffer financially. What is the difference?

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @11:55PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 09, @11:55PM (#941685)

    If this guy can do anything to halt the evil vegans, he deserves to be well paid.

    • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday January 10, @12:43AM (1 child)

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 10, @12:43AM (#941712)

      It is easy to foil a vegan. Get them drunk then take them to a kebab shop.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @12:57AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @12:57AM (#941717)

        Eat the kebab then use the skewer to stab the vegan?

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @12:19AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @12:19AM (#941701)

    So what are the actual results of his study and if they're in question, where is the scientific critiques? I guess nobody has any, because they're just strawmanning the guy's sponsors.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @12:43AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @12:43AM (#941713)

      If his results were so convincing, why hide his sponsors?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday January 10, @12:45AM (1 child)

      by c0lo (156) on Friday January 10, @12:45AM (#941715)

      I guess nobody has any, because they're just strawmanning the guy's sponsors.

      Your guess is wrong - probably purposefully so.

      Didn't take me more than 3 minutes to find:

      - Red and Processed Meat Diet Recommendation Review [psu.edu]

      Acknowledged study limitations
      Not widely covered in the media is some of the study limitations the authors discussed.
      ...
      Other major study limitations
      The study never defined what a serving of meat is....
      ...
      The study did not address the total diet composition of saturated fat, sodium, carbohydrates, and food groups. Any registered dietitian can tell you the entire diet needs to be analyzed and compared to these disease risks, not one food....
      ...
      The study did not assess how much fish, nuts, seeds, soy products, low or high fat dairy or legumes as other protein sources were consumed....
      ...
      The study curiously excluded research of less than 1000 subjects per study, and those less than 6 months in duration. There is no explanation why. This excludes a large amount of studies from their analysis, so makes it incomplete. It also lumps together large observational studies, with cannot assess cause and effect, with randomized controlled studies...

      - New “guidelines” say continue red meat consumption habits, but recommendations contradict evidence [harvard.edu]. Expand and read the Q&A: Reviewing the scientific process behind the guidelines [harvard.edu] section.

      - Uproar after research claims red meat poses no health risk [theguardian.com] - names a lot of other dissenting sources which can be used to find search for the critiques.

      • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday January 10, @12:50AM

        by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 10, @12:50AM (#941716)

        Thanks. Saved me a job.

        Some people on this site don't seem to understand industry-funded propaganda when they see it.

        Oh well, at least those liberals are getting owned.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @01:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @01:12AM (#941723)

    Research shows water kills faster than cigarettes when inhaled.

